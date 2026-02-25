Lantronix (LTRX) Price Target Increased by 15.87% to 9.31

The average one-year price target for Lantronix (NasdaqCM:LTRX) has been revised to $9.31 / share. This is an increase of 15.87% from the prior estimate of $8.03 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.83% from the latest reported closing price of $6.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lantronix. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LTRX is 0.09%, an increase of 12.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.62% to 15,601K shares. The put/call ratio of LTRX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Heartland Advisors holds 1,600K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 943K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 679K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 669K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 669K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

