Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Just Reported First-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

The first-quarter results for Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Revenues of US$17m came in a modest 2.2% below forecasts. Statutory losses were a relative bright spot though, with a per-share loss of US$0.01 coming in a substantial 33% smaller than what the analysts had expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqCM:LTRX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Lantronix's three analysts is for revenues of US$72.8m in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 89% to US$0.035. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$72.8m and US$0.025 per share in losses. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target held steady at US$6.17, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Lantronix analyst has a price target of US$6.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$6.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Lantronix's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 13% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.2%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Lantronix is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Lantronix. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Lantronix going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Lantronix that you need to take into consideration.

