Lantronix Inc. Unveils LM4 AI-Powered Out-of-Band Management Platform at Cisco Live 2025

Lantronix will introduce its LM4 AI-powered Out-of-Band Management platform at Cisco Live 2025, enhancing network recovery and automation.

Lantronix Inc. will showcase its new LM4 AI-powered Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) platform at Cisco Live in Amsterdam from February 10-14, 2025. This console server is specifically designed for compact environments like ATMs and kiosks, catering to industries such as healthcare and finance. The LM4 offers enterprise-level automation, cybersecurity, and compliance capabilities, utilizing rules-based AI for proactive network management and issue remediation. The device supports up to four serial console connections and 48 virtual ports, making it suitable for previously underserved locations. Additionally, it runs the LMOS software used in other Lantronix products, allowing for centralized management and standardized OOBM across networks, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and security.

Potential Positives

Lantronix is launching the LM4 AI-powered Out-of-Band Management platform, which is the first console server specifically designed for Intermediate Distribution Frames (IDFs) and compact environments, expanding their product offerings in a growing market.

The LM4 platform enhances network management with enterprise-grade automation, compliance, and cybersecurity capabilities, appealing to various critical sectors like healthcare, finance, and telecommunications.

The product addresses a significant market opportunity, as the serial console servers market is projected to grow from $320 million in 2024 to $391 million by 2026, indicating a favorable environment for Lantronix's new offering.

With its compact design and advanced capabilities, the LM4 enables the use of out-of-band management in smaller locations, previously considered unsuitable, potentially increasing the customer base and enhancing sales opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements and does not provide concrete financial projections or supportive data regarding the expected performance of the new LM4 platform.

There is a notable absence of detail on how the LM4 will differentiate itself from competitors in a growing market, potentially raising concerns about its market viability.

The extensive list of potential risks and uncertainties mentioned could indicate vulnerabilities in the company’s operations and market conditions that may impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the Lantronix LM4 Out-of-Band Management platform?

The LM4 is the industry’s first AI-powered console server designed for compact environments like IDFs and ATMs.

Where will Lantronix showcase the LM4?

Lantronix will debut the LM4 at Cisco Live in Amsterdam, February 10–14, 2025, at Stand A10.

What industries benefit from the LM4 Out-of-Band Management?

The LM4 caters to healthcare, finance, utilities, telecommunications, government, retail, and manufacturing sectors.

How does the LM4 improve network management?

It leverages rules-based AI for automated infrastructure recovery and mitigation, enhancing efficiency and security.

What are the key features of the LM4?

The LM4 offers continuous monitoring, automated remediation, and can manage multiple devices remotely during outages.

Full Release



IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Lantronix Inc.





(NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity for IoT solutions enabling AI Edge intelligence, will debut its new LM4 AI-powered Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) platform at Stand A10 during Cisco Live, February 10–14, 2025, at Amsterdam RAI. Lantronix’s LM4 is the industry’s first console server specifically designed, sized and priced for Intermediate Distribution Frames (IDFs) and compact environments such as ATMs, kiosks, and network aggregation points. Engineered for healthcare, finance, utilities, telecommunications, government, retail and manufacturing, the LM4 delivers enterprise-grade automation, compliance and cybersecurity capabilities, leveraging technology proven in military and financial networks.





"We’re excited to introduce the LM4 Out-of-Band Management platform, which enables our customers to leverage rules-based AI for secure, reliable and automated network infrastructure recovery and mitigation,” said Mathi Gurusamy, chief strategy officer at Lantronix. “At Lantronix, we are committed to enabling network management automation with innovative solutions that enable our customers to be more efficient, secure and bottom-line focused.”





Serial console servers represented a $320 million worldwide market in 2024 and are growing at a steady 7 percent rate to a projected $391 million in 2026, according to the Dell’Oro Group.







Out-of-Band Management Everywhere







An advanced out-of-band management platform, the small yet powerful LM4 provides access, continuous monitoring and automated remediation of issues as well as control of network infrastructure devices. Operational whether the network is up or down, the expert system uses rules-based AI to recover and mitigate network infrastructure automatically, including reliable and secure access to remote gear during an outage. With up to four ports of serial console connections for directly managing gear plus support for up to 48 virtual ports, the LM4’s compact size and affordable price enables network managers to utilize out-of-band everywhere, including many locations previously considered too small and numerous for advanced out-of-band management.





Running the powerful LMOS software, the LM4 brings the power of NOC-based software to the network’s edge to create a separate management plane in the rack with network infrastructure. With continuous monitoring and automated runbook responses, the LM4 can detect and solve issues before traditional NOC-based tools even know there is an issue. LMOS features a granular authorization model that integrates with existing access controls as well as automated change management functions, including the ability to store multiple config and OS files with local backups to enable automated rollback of failed config changes.







Standardize on Lantronix LM-Series Solutions for Enterprise-Grade OOB Management







The LM4 runs the same LMOS software as the LM83X and LM80 console servers, expanding the LM-Series console access options anywhere from 2–104 ports. The LM-Series is centrally managed by the Lantronix Control Center, which is available to run on-premises as a VM or hosted in the cloud. Lantronix’s LM-Series products allow customers to standardize their out-of-band management and deploy enterprise-grade functionality and AI-driven automation at all points in the network. The result is a more resilient network that’s easier to manage with fewer issues, reduced support truck rolls and stronger security and compliance.





Lantronix is the go-to source for innovative out-of-band solutions, providing a suite of reliable, secure and easy-to-deploy platforms, all supported by its exceptional service team.





Also being shown at Cisco Live are:







Out-of-Band Management Solutions















LM83X







, delivering AI-driven out-of-band management of 8–104 devices over serial console connections in a scalable and robust console server with dual power inputs.



, delivering AI-driven out-of-band management of 8–104 devices over serial console connections in a scalable and robust console server with dual power inputs.









LM80







, providing a fixed 8-port serial AI-driven out-of-band management solution that can automate a majority of routine IT maintenance and recovery tasks quickly and error-free.



, providing a fixed 8-port serial AI-driven out-of-band management solution that can automate a majority of routine IT maintenance and recovery tasks quickly and error-free.









Lantronix Control Center







, a single pane of glass for managing all





LM-series devices





for secure remote access as well as for automating management of each of the connected network infrastructure devices. It is a single source for Authorization-Authentication-Accounting (AAA) controls, creating monitoring and action rules without scripting, centrally archiving both monitored device operating system and configuration files and compliance reporting.













Reliable Gateways and Console Servers With Trusted Performance















EMG 8500







, Lantronix’s Edge Management Gateway that provides secure remote access for branch offices, remote locations, retail stores or anywhere an offsite network device gateway is needed and where space is limited.



, Lantronix’s Edge Management Gateway that provides secure remote access for branch offices, remote locations, retail stores or anywhere an offsite network device gateway is needed and where space is limited.









SLC 8000: Advanced Console Manager







, providing secure access to IT equipment with 8–48 ports of RS-232 and USB console connections.



, providing secure access to IT equipment with 8–48 ports of RS-232 and USB console connections.









G520 Series







, Lantronix’s next-generation IoT cellular LTE CAT 4G and 5G gateway designed for industrial applications, including pre-enabled





Percepxion™ Edge Solution Platform





to increase operational efficiency and prevent cyber-attacks.



, Lantronix’s next-generation IoT cellular LTE CAT 4G and 5G gateway designed for industrial applications, including pre-enabled to increase operational efficiency and prevent cyber-attacks.









X300 Series







, a Cellular Compact IoT Gateway Solution that includes Lantronix’s IoT gateway hardware and centralized device management, cellular data, enhanced security and expert technical support in an all-in-one package.









Expert Technical Support















LEVEL Technical Services







, providing dedicated technical support experts to assist with implementing out-of-band deployments and limited lifetime equipment warranties.













About Lantronix







Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth markets, including Smart Cities, Enterprise and Transportation. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that enable AI Edge Intelligence. Lantronix’s advanced solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.





For more information, visit the





Lantronix website





.







“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements related to Lantronix leadership. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent tensions in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Sept. 9, 2024, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties of which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.







©2025 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.







Lantronix Media Contact:







Gail Kathryn Miller





Corporate Marketing &





Communications Manager









media@lantronix.com











Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:











investors@lantronix.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bce840fa-a24a-413e-96ca-23443e7d1d6b





