Lantronix Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results with Net Revenue of $31.2 Million and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04

Lantronix reports second-quarter 2025 net revenue of $31.2 million, with GAAP EPS of ($0.06) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.04.
Quiver AI Summary
Lantronix Inc. reported its second quarter fiscal 2025 results, achieving a net revenue of $31.2 million, which aligns closely with their prior guidance. The company experienced a GAAP loss of $0.06 per share, slightly improved from a loss of $0.07 in the previous year. Conversely, the non-GAAP earnings per share stood at $0.04, down from $0.08 year-over-year. CEO Saleel Awsare noted the company’s strategic focus on Edge AI solutions within key markets such as Enterprise, Smart Cities, and Transportation, emphasizing advancement in integrating newly acquired IoT assets from Netcomm for future growth. For the upcoming third quarter, Lantronix expects revenue between $27.0 million and $31.0 million, with non-GAAP EPS projected between $0.01 to $0.05. An investor conference call is scheduled for February 6, 2025, to further discuss the quarterly results.
Potential Positives
- Net revenue of $31.2 million for the second quarter, aligning with the company's previously provided guidance range.
- Improved GAAP EPS from ($0.07) in the prior year to ($0.06) in the current quarter, indicating a favorable trend in financial performance.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04, showing positive earnings compared to a loss in the prior year, which can enhance investor confidence.
- The company is actively advancing Edge AI solutions and integrating recently acquired IoT assets, positioning itself for future growth in high-demand markets.
Potential Negatives
- GAAP EPS of ($0.06) indicates that the company is still reporting losses, even though the loss has slightly decreased compared to the previous year and quarter.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 is down from $0.08 in the prior year and $0.06 in the prior quarter, suggesting declining profitability.
- Revenue decreased to $31.2 million from $34.4 million in the previous quarter and from $37 million a year ago, indicating a downward trend in sales performance.
FAQ
What were Lantronix's second quarter revenues?
Lantronix reported net revenue of $31.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
How did the company's GAAP EPS perform?
The GAAP EPS for the second quarter was ($0.06), an improvement from ($0.07) the previous year.
What is the non-GAAP EPS for this quarter?
Lantronix's non-GAAP EPS for the second quarter was $0.04, down from $0.08 in the prior year.
What markets is Lantronix focused on?
Lantronix is concentrating on Enterprise, Smart Cities, and Transportation markets to drive growth.
When will the investor conference call be held?
The investor conference call is scheduled for February 6, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. PT.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$LTRX Insider Trading Activity
$LTRX insiders have traded $LTRX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BERNHARD BRUSCHA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 135,467 shares for an estimated $577,757.
- SALEEL AWSARE (President & CEO) purchased 80,000 shares for an estimated $212,960
- PHILIP G BRACE purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $52,920
- HOSHI PRINTER has made 2 purchases buying 15,350 shares for an estimated $44,497 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LTRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $LTRX stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP added 625,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,575,000
- KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP removed 350,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,442,000
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 261,183 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,076,073
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 254,929 shares (+159.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,050,307
- GLOBEFLEX CAPITAL L P added 232,415 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $957,549
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 185,055 shares (-44.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $762,426
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 165,697 shares (+143.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $682,671
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Second Quarter Net Revenue of $31.2 Million
Second Quarter GAAP EPS of ($0.06)
Second Quarter Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04
IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Lantronix Inc.
(NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions enabling Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Intelligence, today reported results for its second quarter of fiscal 2025.
Net revenue totaled $31.2 million, near the midpoint of the guidance range provided for the quarter.
GAAP EPS of ($0.06), compared to ($0.07) in the prior year and $(0.07) in the prior quarter.
Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.08 in the prior year and $0.06 in the prior quarter.
“Lantronix has the key assets in Compute and Connect to drive Edge Intelligence, and the company remains focused on three key vertical markets: Enterprise; Smart Cities including critical infrastructure; and Transportation,” said Lantronix President and CEO Saleel Awsare. “We are actively advancing Edge AI solutions, integrating the recently acquired IoT assets from Netcomm, and positioning Lantronix for exciting future growth.”
Business Outlook
For the third fiscal quarter of 2025, the company expects revenue in a range of $27.0 million to $31.0 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 to $0.05 per share.
Conference Call and Webcast
Management will host an investor conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 that ended Dec. 31, 2024. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate that they are participating in the Lantronix Q2 FY 2025 call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the company’s
website
.
Investors can access a replay of the conference call starting at approximately 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Feb. 6, 2025, at the
Lantronix website
. A telephonic replay will also be available through Feb. 13, 2025, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada toll-free at 1-855-669-9658 and entering passcode 3433776.
About Lantronix
Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth markets, including Smart Cities, Enterprise and Transportation. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that enable AI Edge Intelligence. Lantronix’s advanced solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.
For more information, visit the
Lantronix website
.
Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Lantronix believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information, when presented in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s financial condition and results of operations. Management uses the aforementioned non-GAAP measures to monitor and evaluate ongoing operating results and trends to gain an understanding of our comparative operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Non-GAAP net income consists of net loss excluding (i) share-based compensation and the employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income (expense), (iv) other income (expense), (v) income tax provision (benefit), (vi) restructuring, severance and related charges, (vii) acquisition related costs, (viii) impairment of long-lived assets, (ix) amortization of purchased intangibles, (x) amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory, (xi) fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration, and (xii) loss on extinguishment of debt.
Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net loss by non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted). For purposes of calculating non-GAAP EPS, the calculation of GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted) is adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which for GAAP purposes is treated as proceeds assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.
Guidance on earnings per share growth is provided only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of certain items that have been excluded from the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP guidance has not been provided because certain factors that are materially significant to Lantronix’s ability to estimate the excluded items are not accessible or estimable on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our revenue and earnings expectations for the third fiscal quarter of 2025, the market opportunities offered by the current shift towards edge computing and our positioning to capitalize on this trend, and our expectations regarding the benefits of our acquisition of Netcomm Wireless Pty Ltd. and our cost reduction initiatives. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about trends affecting our business and industry and other future events. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our results or experiences, or future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance, to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. Other factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to a pandemic or similar outbreak, wars and recent conflicts in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, hostilities in the Red Sea, or other causes; our ability to successfully convert our backlog and current demand; the impact of a pandemic or similar outbreak on our business, employees, customers, supply and distribution chains and the global economy; our ability to successfully implement our acquisition strategy or integrate acquired companies; uncertainty as to the future profitability of acquired businesses, and delays in the realization of, or the failure to realize, any accretion from acquisition transactions; acquiring, managing and integrating new operations, businesses or assets, and the associated diversion of management attention or other related costs or difficulties; our ability to continue to generate revenue from products sold into mature markets; our ability to develop, market, and sell new products; our ability to succeed with our new software offerings; our use of AI may result in reputational, competitive or financial harm and liability; fluctuations in our revenue due to the project-based timing of orders from certain customers; unpredictable timing of our revenues due to the lengthy sales cycle for our products and services and potential delays in customer completion of projects; our ability to accurately forecast future demand for our products; delays in qualifying revisions of existing products; constraints or delays in the supply of, or quality control issues with, certain materials or components; difficulties associated with the delivery, quality or cost of our products from our contract manufacturers or suppliers; risks related to the outsourcing of manufacturing and international operations; difficulties associated with our distributors or resellers; intense competition in our industry and resultant downward price pressure; rises in inventory levels and inventory obsolescence; undetected software or hardware errors or defects in our products; cybersecurity risks; our ability to obtain appropriate industry certifications or approvals from governmental regulatory bodies; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to protect patents and other proprietary rights and avoid infringement of others’ proprietary technology rights; issues relating to the stability of our financial and banking institutions and relationships; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; the impact of rising interest rates; our ability to attract and retain qualified management; and any additional factors included in our Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Sept. 9, 2024, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report; in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024, to be filed with the SEC on Feb. 7, 2025, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part II of such report; and in our other public filings with the SEC. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties of which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.
© 2025 Lantronix Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark.
Lantronix Investor Relations Contact:
investors@lantronix.com
LANTRONIX, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
December 31,
June 30,
2024
2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
19,210
$
26,237
Accounts receivable, net
30,472
31,279
Inventories, net
29,070
27,698
Contract manufacturers' receivables
3,473
1,401
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,329
2,335
Total current assets
85,554
88,950
Property and equipment, net
3,155
4,016
Goodwill
30,491
27,824
Intangible assets, net
4,910
5,251
Lease right-of-use assets
9,430
9,567
Other assets
683
600
Total assets
$
134,223
$
136,208
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
15,975
$
10,347
Accrued payroll and related expenses
2,968
5,836
Current portion of long-term debt, net
3,056
3,002
Other current liabilities
11,436
10,971
Total current liabilities
33,435
30,156
Long-term debt, net
11,630
13,219
Other non-current liabilities
11,245
11,478
Total liabilities
56,310
54,853
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
4
4
Additional paid-in capital
305,433
304,001
Accumulated deficit
(227,895
)
(223,021
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
371
371
Total stockholders' equity
77,913
81,355
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
134,223
$
136,208
LANTRONIX, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net revenue
$
31,161
$
34,423
$
37,038
$
65,584
$
70,069
Cost of revenue
17,877
19,948
22,007
37,825
40,941
Gross profit
13,284
14,475
15,031
27,759
29,128
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
8,811
9,467
10,224
18,278
19,394
Research and development
4,984
4,956
4,725
9,940
9,831
Restructuring, severance and related charges
193
900
530
1,093
550
Acquisition-related costs
208
29
-
237
-
Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration
-
-
-
-
(9
)
Amortization of intangible assets
1,248
1,251
1,310
2,499
2,694
Total operating expenses
15,444
16,603
16,789
32,047
32,460
Loss from operations
(2,160
)
(2,128
)
(1,758
)
(4,288
)
(3,332
)
Interest expense, net
(126
)
(119
)
(232
)
(245
)
(570
)
Other income (loss), net
8
(37
)
(23
)
(29
)
(4
)
Loss before income taxes
(2,278
)
(2,284
)
(2,013
)
(4,562
)
(3,906
)
Provision for income taxes
94
218
580
312
573
Net loss
$
(2,372
)
$
(2,502
)
$
(2,593
)
$
(4,874
)
$
(4,479
)
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.12
)
Weighted-average common shares - basic and diluted
38,631
38,024
37,354
38,330
37,170
LANTRONIX, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP net loss
$
(2,372
)
$
(2,502
)
$
(2,593
)
$
(4,874
)
$
(4,479
)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Cost of revenue:
Share-based compensation
48
64
64
112
105
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants
2
5
1
7
5
Amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory
-
-
189
-
506
Depreciation and amortization
114
123
109
237
195
Total adjustments to cost of revenue
164
192
363
356
811
Selling, general and administrative:
Share-based compensation
1,044
1,126
1,628
2,170
2,901
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants
20
78
10
98
47
Depreciation and amortization
348
351
338
699
672
Total adjustments to selling, general and administrative
1,412
1,555
1,976
2,967
3,620
Research and development:
Share-based compensation
421
410
484
831
912
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants
2
19
5
21
18
Depreciation and amortization
111
69
52
180
160
Total adjustments to research and development
534
498
541
1,032
1,090
Restructuring, severance and related charges
193
900
530
1,093
550
Acquisition related costs
208
29
-
237
-
Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration
-
-
-
-
(9
)
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
1,248
1,251
1,310
2,499
2,694
Litigation settlement cost
158
40
-
198
-
Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses
3,753
4,273
4,357
8,026
7,945
Interest expense, net
126
119
232
245
570
Other (income) expense, net
(8
)
37
23
29
4
Provision for income taxes
94
218
580
312
573
Total non-GAAP adjustments
4,129
4,839
5,555
8,968
9,903
Non-GAAP net income
$
1,757
$
2,337
$
2,962
$
4,094
$
5,424
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
$
0.04
$
0.06
$
0.08
$
0.10
$
0.14
Denominator for GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted
38,631
38,024
37,354
38,330
37,170
Non-GAAP adjustment
953
1,257
1,228
901
938
Denominator for non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
39,584
39,281
38,582
39,231
38,108
GAAP cost of revenue
$
17,877
$
19,948
$
22,007
$
37,825
$
40,941
Non-GAAP adjustments to cost of revenue
(164
)
(192
)
(363
)
(356
)
(811
)
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
17,713
19,756
21,644
37,469
40,130
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
13,448
$
14,667
$
15,394
$
28,115
$
29,939
Non-GAAP gross margin
43.2
%
42.6
%
41.6
%
42.9
%
42.7
%
LANTRONIX, INC.
UNAUDITED NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT LINE AND REGION
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Embedded IoT Solutions
$
10,784
$
13,387
$
11,764
$
24,171
$
23,137
IoT System Solutions
18,592
18,759
23,022
37,351
42,058
Software & Services
1,785
2,277
2,252
4,062
4,874
$
31,161
$
34,423
$
37,038
$
65,584
$
70,069
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Americas
$
16,386
$
17,420
$
20,601
$
33,806
$
43,534
EMEA
9,036
10,484
12,886
19,520
19,477
Asia Pacific Japan
5,739
6,519
3,551
12,258
7,058
$
31,161
$
34,423
$
37,038
$
65,584
$
70,069
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.