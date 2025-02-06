Lantronix Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results with Net Revenue of $31.2 Million and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04

Lantronix reports second-quarter 2025 net revenue of $31.2 million, with GAAP EPS of ($0.06) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.04.

Lantronix Inc. reported its second quarter fiscal 2025 results, achieving a net revenue of $31.2 million, which aligns closely with their prior guidance. The company experienced a GAAP loss of $0.06 per share, slightly improved from a loss of $0.07 in the previous year. Conversely, the non-GAAP earnings per share stood at $0.04, down from $0.08 year-over-year. CEO Saleel Awsare noted the company’s strategic focus on Edge AI solutions within key markets such as Enterprise, Smart Cities, and Transportation, emphasizing advancement in integrating newly acquired IoT assets from Netcomm for future growth. For the upcoming third quarter, Lantronix expects revenue between $27.0 million and $31.0 million, with non-GAAP EPS projected between $0.01 to $0.05. An investor conference call is scheduled for February 6, 2025, to further discuss the quarterly results.

Potential Positives

Net revenue of $31.2 million for the second quarter, aligning with the company's previously provided guidance range.

Improved GAAP EPS from ($0.07) in the prior year to ($0.06) in the current quarter, indicating a favorable trend in financial performance.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04, showing positive earnings compared to a loss in the prior year, which can enhance investor confidence.

The company is actively advancing Edge AI solutions and integrating recently acquired IoT assets, positioning itself for future growth in high-demand markets.

Potential Negatives

GAAP EPS of ($0.06) indicates that the company is still reporting losses, even though the loss has slightly decreased compared to the previous year and quarter.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 is down from $0.08 in the prior year and $0.06 in the prior quarter, suggesting declining profitability.

Revenue decreased to $31.2 million from $34.4 million in the previous quarter and from $37 million a year ago, indicating a downward trend in sales performance.

FAQ

What were Lantronix's second quarter revenues?

Lantronix reported net revenue of $31.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

How did the company's GAAP EPS perform?

The GAAP EPS for the second quarter was ($0.06), an improvement from ($0.07) the previous year.

What is the non-GAAP EPS for this quarter?

Lantronix's non-GAAP EPS for the second quarter was $0.04, down from $0.08 in the prior year.

What markets is Lantronix focused on?

Lantronix is concentrating on Enterprise, Smart Cities, and Transportation markets to drive growth.

When will the investor conference call be held?

The investor conference call is scheduled for February 6, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. PT.

$LTRX Insider Trading Activity

$LTRX insiders have traded $LTRX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BERNHARD BRUSCHA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 135,467 shares for an estimated $577,757 .

. SALEEL AWSARE (President & CEO) purchased 80,000 shares for an estimated $212,960

PHILIP G BRACE purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $52,920

HOSHI PRINTER has made 2 purchases buying 15,350 shares for an estimated $44,497 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LTRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $LTRX stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Second Quarter Net Revenue of $31.2 Million











Second Quarter GAAP EPS of ($0.06)











Second Quarter Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04













IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Lantronix Inc.



(NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions enabling Artificial Intelligence (AI) Edge Intelligence, today reported results for its second quarter of fiscal 2025.





Net revenue totaled $31.2 million, near the midpoint of the guidance range provided for the quarter.





GAAP EPS of ($0.06), compared to ($0.07) in the prior year and $(0.07) in the prior quarter.





Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.08 in the prior year and $0.06 in the prior quarter.





“Lantronix has the key assets in Compute and Connect to drive Edge Intelligence, and the company remains focused on three key vertical markets: Enterprise; Smart Cities including critical infrastructure; and Transportation,” said Lantronix President and CEO Saleel Awsare. “We are actively advancing Edge AI solutions, integrating the recently acquired IoT assets from Netcomm, and positioning Lantronix for exciting future growth.”







Business Outlook







For the third fiscal quarter of 2025, the company expects revenue in a range of $27.0 million to $31.0 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 to $0.05 per share.







Conference Call and Webcast







Management will host an investor conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 that ended Dec. 31, 2024. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate that they are participating in the Lantronix Q2 FY 2025 call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the company’s



website



.





Investors can access a replay of the conference call starting at approximately 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Feb. 6, 2025, at the



Lantronix website



. A telephonic replay will also be available through Feb. 13, 2025, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada toll-free at 1-855-669-9658 and entering passcode 3433776.







About Lantronix







Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth markets, including Smart Cities, Enterprise and Transportation. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that enable AI Edge Intelligence. Lantronix’s advanced solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.





For more information, visit the





Lantronix website





.







Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Lantronix believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information, when presented in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s financial condition and results of operations. Management uses the aforementioned non-GAAP measures to monitor and evaluate ongoing operating results and trends to gain an understanding of our comparative operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.





Non-GAAP net income consists of net loss excluding (i) share-based compensation and the employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income (expense), (iv) other income (expense), (v) income tax provision (benefit), (vi) restructuring, severance and related charges, (vii) acquisition related costs, (viii) impairment of long-lived assets, (ix) amortization of purchased intangibles, (x) amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory, (xi) fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration, and (xii) loss on extinguishment of debt.





Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net loss by non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted). For purposes of calculating non-GAAP EPS, the calculation of GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted) is adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which for GAAP purposes is treated as proceeds assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.





Guidance on earnings per share growth is provided only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of certain items that have been excluded from the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP guidance has not been provided because certain factors that are materially significant to Lantronix’s ability to estimate the excluded items are not accessible or estimable on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our revenue and earnings expectations for the third fiscal quarter of 2025, the market opportunities offered by the current shift towards edge computing and our positioning to capitalize on this trend, and our expectations regarding the benefits of our acquisition of Netcomm Wireless Pty Ltd. and our cost reduction initiatives. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about trends affecting our business and industry and other future events. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our results or experiences, or future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance, to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. Other factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to a pandemic or similar outbreak, wars and recent conflicts in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, hostilities in the Red Sea, or other causes; our ability to successfully convert our backlog and current demand; the impact of a pandemic or similar outbreak on our business, employees, customers, supply and distribution chains and the global economy; our ability to successfully implement our acquisition strategy or integrate acquired companies; uncertainty as to the future profitability of acquired businesses, and delays in the realization of, or the failure to realize, any accretion from acquisition transactions; acquiring, managing and integrating new operations, businesses or assets, and the associated diversion of management attention or other related costs or difficulties; our ability to continue to generate revenue from products sold into mature markets; our ability to develop, market, and sell new products; our ability to succeed with our new software offerings; our use of AI may result in reputational, competitive or financial harm and liability; fluctuations in our revenue due to the project-based timing of orders from certain customers; unpredictable timing of our revenues due to the lengthy sales cycle for our products and services and potential delays in customer completion of projects; our ability to accurately forecast future demand for our products; delays in qualifying revisions of existing products; constraints or delays in the supply of, or quality control issues with, certain materials or components; difficulties associated with the delivery, quality or cost of our products from our contract manufacturers or suppliers; risks related to the outsourcing of manufacturing and international operations; difficulties associated with our distributors or resellers; intense competition in our industry and resultant downward price pressure; rises in inventory levels and inventory obsolescence; undetected software or hardware errors or defects in our products; cybersecurity risks; our ability to obtain appropriate industry certifications or approvals from governmental regulatory bodies; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to protect patents and other proprietary rights and avoid infringement of others’ proprietary technology rights; issues relating to the stability of our financial and banking institutions and relationships; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; the impact of rising interest rates; our ability to attract and retain qualified management; and any additional factors included in our Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Sept. 9, 2024, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report; in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024, to be filed with the SEC on Feb. 7, 2025, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part II of such report; and in our other public filings with the SEC. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties of which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.





© 2025 Lantronix Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark.







Lantronix Investor Relations Contact:









investors@lantronix.com













LANTRONIX, INC.













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(In thousands)





































December 31,





















June 30,





















2024





















2024

















Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





19,210













$





26,237













Accounts receivable, net









30,472

















31,279













Inventories, net









29,070

















27,698













Contract manufacturers' receivables









3,473

















1,401













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









3,329

















2,335













Total current assets









85,554

















88,950













Property and equipment, net









3,155

















4,016













Goodwill









30,491

















27,824













Intangible assets, net









4,910

















5,251













Lease right-of-use assets









9,430

















9,567













Other assets









683

















600













Total assets





$





134,223













$





136,208



































Liabilities and stockholders' equity























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





15,975













$





10,347













Accrued payroll and related expenses









2,968

















5,836













Current portion of long-term debt, net









3,056

















3,002













Other current liabilities









11,436

















10,971













Total current liabilities









33,435

















30,156













Long-term debt, net









11,630

















13,219













Other non-current liabilities









11,245

















11,478













Total liabilities









56,310

















54,853

































Commitments and contingencies









































Stockholders' equity:





















Common stock









4

















4













Additional paid-in capital









305,433

















304,001













Accumulated deficit









(227,895





)













(223,021





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income









371

















371













Total stockholders' equity









77,913

















81,355













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





134,223













$





136,208















































LANTRONIX, INC.













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(In thousands, except per share data)









































































































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

























December 31,













September 30,













December 31,













December 31,





























2024





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net revenue





$





31,161













$





34,423













$





37,038













$





65,584













$





70,069













Cost of revenue









17,877

















19,948

















22,007

















37,825

















40,941













Gross profit









13,284

















14,475

















15,031

















27,759

















29,128













Operating expenses:













































Selling, general and administrative









8,811

















9,467

















10,224

















18,278

















19,394













Research and development









4,984

















4,956

















4,725

















9,940

















9,831













Restructuring, severance and related charges









193

















900

















530

















1,093

















550













Acquisition-related costs









208

















29

















-

















237

















-













Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration









-

















-

















-

















-

















(9





)









Amortization of intangible assets









1,248

















1,251

















1,310

















2,499

















2,694













Total operating expenses









15,444

















16,603

















16,789

















32,047

















32,460













Loss from operations









(2,160





)













(2,128





)













(1,758





)













(4,288





)













(3,332





)









Interest expense, net









(126





)













(119





)













(232





)













(245





)













(570





)









Other income (loss), net









8

















(37





)













(23





)













(29





)













(4





)









Loss before income taxes









(2,278





)













(2,284





)













(2,013





)













(4,562





)













(3,906





)









Provision for income taxes









94

















218

















580

















312

















573













Net loss





$





(2,372





)









$





(2,502





)









$





(2,593





)









$





(4,874





)









$





(4,479





)









Net loss per share - basic and diluted





$





(0.06





)









$





(0.07





)









$





(0.07





)









$





(0.13





)









$





(0.12





)









Weighted-average common shares - basic and diluted









38,631

















38,024

















37,354

















38,330

















37,170







































































LANTRONIX, INC.













UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS













(In thousands, except per share data)





























































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

























December 31,













September 30,













December 31,













December 31,





























2024





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023



























































GAAP net loss





$





(2,372





)









$





(2,502





)









$





(2,593





)









$





(4,874





)









$





(4,479





)









Non-GAAP adjustments:













































Cost of revenue:













































Share-based compensation









48

















64

















64

















112

















105













Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants









2

















5

















1

















7

















5













Amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory









-

















-

















189

















-

















506













Depreciation and amortization









114

















123

















109

















237

















195













Total adjustments to cost of revenue









164

















192

















363

















356

















811













Selling, general and administrative:













































Share-based compensation









1,044

















1,126

















1,628

















2,170

















2,901













Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants









20

















78

















10

















98

















47













Depreciation and amortization









348

















351

















338

















699

















672













Total adjustments to selling, general and administrative









1,412

















1,555

















1,976

















2,967

















3,620













Research and development:













































Share-based compensation









421

















410

















484

















831

















912













Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants









2

















19

















5

















21

















18













Depreciation and amortization









111

















69

















52

















180

















160













Total adjustments to research and development









534

















498

















541

















1,032

















1,090













Restructuring, severance and related charges









193

















900

















530

















1,093

















550













Acquisition related costs









208

















29

















-

















237

















-













Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration









-

















-

















-

















-

















(9





)









Amortization of purchased intangible assets









1,248

















1,251

















1,310

















2,499

















2,694













Litigation settlement cost









158

















40

















-

















198

















-













Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses









3,753

















4,273

















4,357

















8,026

















7,945













Interest expense, net









126

















119

















232

















245

















570













Other (income) expense, net









(8





)













37

















23

















29

















4













Provision for income taxes









94

















218

















580

















312

















573













Total non-GAAP adjustments









4,129

















4,839

















5,555

















8,968

















9,903













Non-GAAP net income





$





1,757













$





2,337













$





2,962













$





4,094













$





5,424





































































































Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted





$





0.04













$





0.06













$





0.08













$





0.10













$





0.14

























































Denominator for GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted









38,631

















38,024

















37,354

















38,330

















37,170













Non-GAAP adjustment









953

















1,257

















1,228

















901

















938













Denominator for non-GAAP net income per share - diluted









39,584

















39,281

















38,582

















39,231

















38,108

























































GAAP cost of revenue





$





17,877













$





19,948













$





22,007













$





37,825













$





40,941













Non-GAAP adjustments to cost of revenue









(164





)













(192





)













(363





)













(356





)













(811





)









Non-GAAP cost of revenue









17,713

















19,756

















21,644

















37,469

















40,130













Non-GAAP gross profit





$





13,448













$





14,667













$





15,394













$





28,115













$





29,939













Non-GAAP gross margin









43.2





%













42.6





%













41.6





%













42.9





%













42.7





%



































































LANTRONIX, INC.













UNAUDITED NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT LINE AND REGION













(In thousands)





























































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











Embedded IoT Solutions





$





10,784













$





13,387













$





11,764













$





24,171













$





23,137













IoT System Solutions









18,592

















18,759

















23,022

















37,351

















42,058













Software & Services









1,785

















2,277

















2,252

















4,062

















4,874

















$





31,161













$





34,423













$





37,038













$





65,584













$





70,069











































































































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











Americas





$





16,386













$





17,420













$





20,601













$





33,806













$





43,534













EMEA









9,036

















10,484

















12,886

















19,520

















19,477













Asia Pacific Japan









5,739

















6,519

















3,551

















12,258

















7,058

















$





31,161













$





34,423













$





37,038













$





65,584













$





70,069























































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.