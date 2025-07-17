Lantronix Inc. Launches NTC-500 Series Rugged Industrial-Grade 5G Router to Transform Enterprise Connectivity and Mobility

Lantronix Inc. launched the NTC-500 Series rugged 5G router, enhancing enterprise mobility and connectivity for IoT applications.

Quiver AI Summary

Lantronix Inc. has announced the launch of its NTC-500 Series rugged industrial-grade 5G router, aimed at enhancing enterprise mobility and connectivity while reducing traditional Ethernet infrastructure costs. This launch follows Lantronix's acquisition of NetComm Wireless, reinforcing its position in the industrial IoT market. The NTC-500 Series is designed to support various applications, including private 5G networks, edge computing, and industrial automation, making it a versatile solution for modern enterprises. With features like ultra-fast data transfer, low latency, and a disruptive pricing model, the router facilitates significant operational cost savings and agility in deploying digital infrastructure. Recently awarded the 2025 Industrial IoT Product of the Year by IoT Evolution World, the NTC-500 Series positions Lantronix to thrive amid the growing demand for advanced connectivity solutions in sectors such as manufacturing and healthcare.

Potential Positives

Launch of the NTC-500 Series rugged industrial-grade 5G router enhances Lantronix's product offerings and positions the company to benefit from the growing demand for enterprise mobility and connectivity solutions.

Acquisition of NetComm Wireless is validated by this product launch, strengthening Lantronix's strategic investment and global position in the IoT market.

The NTC-500 Series addresses critical pain points in industrial connectivity, potentially unlocking new revenue streams in high-growth sectors like private 5G and industrial automation.

The product has received the 2025 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award, highlighting its innovation and recognition in the industry, which can boost customer confidence and market visibility.

Potential Negatives

Despite the positive attributes of the NTC-500 Series, the press release emphasizes potential risks and uncertainties related to market instability, supply chain disruptions, and public health crises, which could negatively impact the company's sales and operations.

The mention of the company's acquisition strategy and the integration of acquired companies introduces potential operational challenges and risks that could affect future performance.

The forward-looking statements indicate that the company faces significant risks, including economic conditions and cybersecurity threats, which may deter investors or affect market confidence.

FAQ

What is the NTC-500 Series by Lantronix?

The NTC-500 Series is an industrial-grade 5G router designed to enhance enterprise mobility and connectivity.

How does the NTC-500 Series impact costs?

This series reduces costly Ethernet infrastructure expenses, aiding in significant savings for enterprises deploying IoT solutions.

Which industries can benefit from the NTC-500 Series?

The NTC-500 Series is ideal for industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and construction that require reliable connectivity.

What recognition has the NTC-500 Series received?

The NTC-500 Series was awarded the 2025 Industrial IoT Product of the Year by IoT Evolution World for its innovative design.

What are the key features of the NTC-500 Series?

Key features include high-speed 5G data transfer, low latency, flexible connectivity, and support for multiple use cases in IoT.

Full Release



IRVINE, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Lantronix Inc.



(NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions enabling Edge AI Intelligence, today launched its new



NTC-500 Series



rugged industrial-grade 5G router, designed to transform the economics of enterprise mobility and connectivity. This NTC-500 Series product launch is a direct result of



Lantronix’s acquisition of NetComm Wireless



, validating Lantronix’s strategic investment as well as underscoring its global position as a provider of cutting-edge connectivity solutions for enterprise and industrial IoT markets.





The NTC-500 Series positions Lantronix to capitalize on the accelerating global shift toward wireless industrial infrastructure. With carrier certification, global approvals and a disruptive price point, the NTC-500 Series empowers enterprises to eliminate costly Ethernet infrastructure — potentially thousands of dollars per drop — while retaining the high-speed, low-latency performance traditionally associated with wired networks.





By addressing key pain points, such as high deployment costs, long installation timelines, limited mobility and the need to support a high density of connected end points, the NTC-500 solution opens new revenue streams across private 5G, edge computing and industrial automation markets. Its flexible, future-ready design supports a wide range of use cases, enabling customers to scale efficiently while reducing total cost of ownership.





“Lantronix has redefined the economics of industrial 5G mobility and critical connectivity,” said Daniel Quant, head of Industrial IoT Products and Business Line at Lantronix. “The NTC-500 Series delivers a rugged, globally approved and carrier-certified 5G solution at a breakthrough price point, enabling customers to scale digital transformation faster, future-proof their infrastructure investments and significantly reduce operational costs.”





Private-5G ready, the NTC-500 Series supports the n48-CBRS band, n77 & n78 and more, enabling the rapid digitization of previously stranded or mobile assets. This unlocks new levels of automation, operational agility and productivity across enterprise and industrial segments.





According to ABI Research’s 1Q 2025 Private Cellular Network Forecasts, the 5G market will grow from $2.7 billion in 2025 to $29 billion by 2030. Private 5G deployments in sectors such as manufacturing and healthcare are accelerating, driven by demand for advanced cellular capabilities in mission- and safety-critical applications.







Award-Winning 5G Wireless Router







Lantronix’s NTC-500 5G Series has not only resonated with customers and partners, but it has also earned industry-wide recognition. Lantronix’s innovation was recently honored with the 2025 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award from





IoT Evolution World





, a leading authority covering IoT technologies.





“Lantronix is a worthy recipient of a 2025 Industrial IoT Product of Year Award. Its NTC-500 Series is an outstanding representative of the diverse range of innovation that’s driving the multi-billion-dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate the Lantronix team for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, publisher of



IoT Evolution World



.







Built for High-Scale, High-Impact Deployments







Supporting the latest 3GPP Release 16 5G features, the NTC-500 Series includes 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and 5G Standalone (SA) with 4G-LTE fallback and Dynamic 5G Slicing, which enables complex end-to-end, on-demand quality of service solutions in partnership with leading carrier networks.







Key Capabilities and Use Cases











High-Speed Data Transfer:



Ultra-fast 5G data transmission for seamless communication between industrial assets and systems.



Use Cases:



Machine vision, remote inspections and firmware updates.



Ultra-fast 5G data transmission for seamless communication between industrial assets and systems. Use Cases: Machine vision, remote inspections and firmware updates.





Low Latency for Real-Time Control:



Near-instantaneous data, critical for robotics, AGVs, and security systems.



Use Cases:



Autonomous robotic arms, AGV coordination access control.



Near-instantaneous data, critical for robotics, AGVs, and security systems. Use Cases: Autonomous robotic arms, AGV coordination access control.





Cable-Free Connectivity for Improved Agility:



Eliminate potentially thousands of dollars in cable runs, enabling flexible asset deployment.



Use Cases:



Modular production lines, pop-up logistics hubs, and reconfigurable warehouses.



Eliminate potentially thousands of dollars in cable runs, enabling flexible asset deployment. Use Cases: Modular production lines, pop-up logistics hubs, and reconfigurable warehouses.





Site-Wide Mobility for High-Density Asset Connectivity:



Reliable and deterministic wireless communication across large campuses with many endpoints.



Use Cases:



Smart factories, AGV and Smart Forklift fleets, outdoor logistics yards.



Reliable and deterministic wireless communication across large campuses with many endpoints. Use Cases: Smart factories, AGV and Smart Forklift fleets, outdoor logistics yards.





Disruptive Price-Point:



Enterprise-grade 5G at a price that expands addressable markets.



Use Cases:



Retail, QSR, mining, construction and cost-sensitive automation.













About Lantronix







Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix’s leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.





For more information, visit the





Lantronix website





.







“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements related to Lantronix products and awards. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent tensions in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Sept. 9, 2024; as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.









Lantronix Media Contact:







Gail Kathryn Miller





Corporate Marketing &





Communications Manager









media@lantronix.com









949-212-0960







Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:











investors@lantronix.com







