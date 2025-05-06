Lantronix Inc. CEO and CFO to Meet with Investors at 22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Lantronix CEO and CFO to meet investors at Craig-Hallum Annual Conference on May 28, 2025, in Minneapolis.

Lantronix Inc. announced that its CEO Saleel Awsare and CFO Brent Stringham will hold one-on-one meetings with investors at the 22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on May 28, 2025, in Minneapolis. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting can contact CFO Brent Stringham via email. Lantronix, a leader in IoT solutions, aims to empower companies in high-growth markets like Smart Cities and Transportation with customizable AI-driven products. The announcement also includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, emphasizing that actual results may vary due to various risks and uncertainties. For more information, interested parties can visit the Lantronix website or contact their marketing and investor relations teams.

Potential Positives

Participation of CEO and CFO in one-on-one investor meetings demonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with investors and fostering transparent communication.

Recognition as a global leader in IoT solutions positions Lantronix favorably in high-growth markets such as Smart Cities, Enterprise, and Transportation.

Announcing advanced solutions in AI Edge Intelligence highlights the company's innovation and capability to meet evolving market needs.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which introduces significant risks and uncertainties, potentially undermining investor confidence.

There are concerns over the company's ability to manage supply chain disruptions and economic instability, which may impact business operations.

References to high levels of indebtedness and related restrictions could raise red flags regarding the company's financial health and ability to service its debt.

FAQ

What is the main focus of Lantronix?

Lantronix specializes in compute and connectivity solutions for IoT, targeting markets like Smart Cities, Enterprise, and Transportation.

Who will represent Lantronix at the Craig-Hallum Conference?

Lantronix CEO Saleel Awsare and CFO Brent Stringham will participate in meetings with investors at the conference.

When and where is the Craig-Hallum Investor Conference?

The conference will be held on May 28, 2025, at the Depot Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis.

How can investors schedule a meeting with Lantronix?

Interested investors can contact CFO Brent Stringham at investors@lantronix.com to inquire about meeting availability.

What products does Lantronix offer for IoT solutions?

Lantronix offers advanced solutions including Intelligent Substations, Infotainment systems, Video Surveillance, and Out-of-Band Management.

$LTRX Insider Trading Activity

$LTRX insiders have traded $LTRX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SALEEL AWSARE (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 95,000 shares for an estimated $250,925 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HOSHI PRINTER has made 3 purchases buying 30,350 shares for an estimated $84,990 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PHILIP G BRACE purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $52,920

KEVIN S. PALATNIK purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $50,750

NARBEH DERHACOBIAN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $26,686

$LTRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $LTRX stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IRVINE, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Lantronix Inc.



(NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity for IoT solutions enabling Edge AI Intelligence, today announced that Lantronix CEO Saleel Awsare and CFO Brent Stringham will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at the 22



nd



Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference to be held on May 28, 2025, at the Depot Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis.





Interested investors should contact Lantronix CFO Brent Stringham at



investors@lantronix.com



to inquire about availability for a one-on-one meeting.







About Lantronix







Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth markets, including Smart Cities, Enterprise and Transportation. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that enable AI Edge Intelligence. Lantronix’s advanced solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.





For more information, visit the





Lantronix website





.







“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements related to Lantronix products or leadership team. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent tensions in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Sept. 9, 2024, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties about which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.









Lantronix Media Contact:







Gail Kathryn Miller





Corporate Marketing &





Communications Manager







media@lantronix.com









Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:









investors@lantronix.com











©2025 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.



