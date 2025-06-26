Lantronix Inc. Announces Multi-Year Agreement to Transform Backup Power Management for Major U.S. Mobile Network Operator

Lantronix signs multi-year deal to enhance management of 50,000 backup power systems for a U.S. mobile network operator.

Quiver AI Summary

Lantronix Inc. has signed a multi-year agreement with a leading U.S. mobile network operator to enhance the management of over 50,000 backup power systems across cell sites in the country. Utilizing Lantronix's Edge gateways and cloud software, the project aims to provide real-time monitoring, improve network reliability, and lower operational costs associated with maintaining backup generators, which are crucial during power outages. The solution allows for remote management and data-driven servicing, which reduces the need for manual inspections and enhances compliance with environmental regulations. This partnership positions Lantronix prominently in the telecom sector's digital transformation efforts, with initial shipments already underway. The collaboration will not only focus on generators but also extend to other systems like HVAC, improving overall site readiness.

Potential Positives

Lantronix secured a multi-year agreement with a Tier-1 U.S. mobile network operator, indicating strong market demand for its IoT solutions.

The deployment of Lantronix's Edge gateways and cloud-based software will enhance network reliability and reduce operational costs for managing critical backup power systems.

The company has initiated volume shipments of its products, showcasing an active and scalable deployment of its technology.

This partnership positions Lantronix as a key player in the transformation of telecom infrastructure, having been chosen over more than 20 competitors.

Potential Negatives

Significant reliance on a single Tier-1 U.S. mobile network operator for business could pose a risk if the relationship were to sour or if the operator faced economic difficulties.

The forward-looking statements included in the press release highlight multiple risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact Lantronix's future business, financial condition, and performance.

The mention of potential impacts from geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and public health crises may raise concerns about the company's resilience in a volatile environment.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Lantronix's agreement with a U.S. mobile network operator?

The agreement aims to digitally transform the management of over 50,000 backup power systems across cell sites.

How do Lantronix's solutions enhance network reliability?

They enable real-time monitoring of generator health, improving uptime and reducing operational costs.

What technology does Lantronix use for remote monitoring?

Lantronix utilizes Edge gateways and the Percepxion™ cloud-based platform for comprehensive monitoring and alerts.

What are the key outcomes of deploying Lantronix's IoT solutions?

Key outcomes include improved network resilience, real-time visibility, secure device management, and reduced manual visits.

How will this transformation benefit critical infrastructure?

The transformation will ensure uninterrupted mobile services that support essential devices like medical equipment and public safety systems.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



IRVINE, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Lantronix Inc.



(NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions enabling Edge AI Intelligence, today announced a multi-year agreement with a Tier-1 U.S. mobile network operator to digitally transform the management of more than 50,000 backup power systems across wireless cell sites nationwide. The deployment will leverage Lantronix’s Edge gateways and cloud-based software to enable real-time monitoring, enhance network reliability and reduce operational costs.





The backup generators are essential to maintaining uninterrupted mobile service during power outages, supporting everything from mobile phones to life-saving medical devices and public safety systems. Historically, maintaining the generators required costly and inefficient manual inspections. Lantronix Edge Intelligence solutions enable remote oversight and data-driven servicing, significantly reducing operational expenses and improving network reliability.





“This win positions Lantronix as a key player in the digital transformation of telecom infrastructure,” said Kurt Hoff, chief revenue officer for Lantronix. “Having been selected from more than 20 competitors, this recognition underscores the strength of our solutions and our proven ability to scale across large, distributed asset networks. We are pleased to announce that volume shipments have already commenced.”





Lantronix’s



FOX Series gateways



and



Percepxion™



platform provide a scalable, vendor-agnostic solution for real-time monitoring of generator health, including fuel levels, battery status, oil pressure, coolant temperature and more, which enables data-driven servicing, reduces unnecessary site visits and ensures compliance with environmental regulations.





By deploying Lantronix’s industrial IoT solutions, the mobile network operator has digitized the remote management of its nationwide fleet of cell site generators. Key outcomes include:









Improved Network Resilience:



Significantly increased uptime of backup generators that support millions of connected devices, from smartphones to critical infrastructure.



Significantly increased uptime of backup generators that support millions of connected devices, from smartphones to critical infrastructure.





Real-Time Operational Visibility:



24/7 monitoring of remote sites with automated alerts for outages, tampering or security threats, along with comprehensive audit capabilities.



24/7 monitoring of remote sites with automated alerts for outages, tampering or security threats, along with comprehensive audit capabilities.





Secure Lifecycle Management:



Centralized device management that ensures all connected assets remain secure, updated and compliant throughout their operational lives.



Centralized device management that ensures all connected assets remain secure, updated and compliant throughout their operational lives.





Operational Efficiency:



Streamlined integration of millions of devices from edge to cloud, reducing manual site visits and lowering operational costs.



Streamlined integration of millions of devices from edge to cloud, reducing manual site visits and lowering operational costs.





Expanded Infrastructure Monitoring



: In addition to generators, available digital oversight of HVAC systems, power regulators, battery backup banks and power phase and frequency metrics for further site readiness improvement.











For more information on Lantronix’s critical infrastructure solutions, visit its case study here.







About Lantronix







Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth industries including Smart Cities, Automotive and Enterprise. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack. Lantronix’s leading-edge solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.





For more information, visit the





Lantronix website





.





©2025 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.







“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements related to Lantronix products or leadership team. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent tensions in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Sept. 9, 2024, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties about which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.









