Lantronix Expands Partnership with TD SYNNEX to Enhance Distribution of IoT Solutions in Europe

$LTRX Insider Trading Activity

$LTRX insiders have traded $LTRX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LTRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BERNHARD BRUSCHA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 77,500 shares for an estimated $322,421 .

. SALEEL AWSARE (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 95,000 shares for an estimated $250,925 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HOSHI PRINTER has made 3 purchases buying 30,350 shares for an estimated $84,990 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PHILIP G BRACE purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $52,920

KEVIN S. PALATNIK purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $50,750

NARBEH DERHACOBIAN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $26,686

$LTRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $LTRX stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IRVINE, Calif., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Lantronix Inc.



(NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity for IoT solutions enabling AI Edge Intelligence, today announced it has expanded its partnership with



TD SYNNEX



(NYSE:SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. An established major distributor for Lantronix in North America, TD SYNNEX will now distribute Lantronix’s out-of-band, network infrastructure and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) throughout Europe, bringing expanded support to Lantronix’s global customers and channel partners.





“Designed to increase Lantronix’s market presence in Europe, the expanded relationship with TD SYNNEX provides our mutual customers and channel partners with local-market access to Lantronix’s advanced out-of-band, network infrastructure and industrial IoT solutions,” said Kurt Hoff, VP of Global Sales & Marketing at Lantronix. “We are very excited about the anticipated market growth from this expanded partnership as our solutions are an excellent fit with TD SYNNEX’s specialized AI, IoT and Integration/Automation go-to-market.”





“We are delighted to expand our partnership with market leader Lantronix. Backed by the proven success of our long-term relationship in North America, this expanded relationship brings the benefits of Lantronix’s proven products to our European customers and channel partners with the added benefit of a single-source distributor for our mutual global customers,” said Craig Smith, VP of Data, AI and Business Applications at TD SYNNEX.







About TD SYNNEX







TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit



www.tdsynnex.com



.







About Lantronix







Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth markets, including Smart Cities, Enterprise and Transportation. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that enable AI Edge Intelligence. Lantronix’s advanced solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.





For more information, visit the



Lantronix website



.







“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements related to Lantronix products or leadership team. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other outbreaks, wars and recent tensions in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, or other factors; future responses to and effects of public health crises; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Sept. 9, 2024, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties about which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.







©2025 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.







Lantronix Media Contact:







Gail Kathryn Miller





Corporate Marketing &





Communications Manager







media@lantronix.com









Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:









investors@lantronix.com









