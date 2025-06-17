Lantronix And Aerora Partner To Advance Edge AI Solutions For Drones And Robotics

(RTTNews) - Lantronix Inc. (LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions for Edge AI, has announced a partnership with Aerora, a provider of NDAA-compliant propulsion, ground control, and AI payload systems.

This collaboration aims to deliver Edge AI-powered solutions that accelerate innovations in drones, robotics, and surveillance through Aerora's AI-driven visual navigation platform.

Lantronix's CEO and president, Saleel Awsare, stated that the partnership is set to enhance the development of AI-powered drones and intelligent applications by equipping developers with advanced embedded compute tools. He noted that the collaboration could open new opportunities in both private and government sectors.

According to Grandview Research, the global drone market is projected to reach $163.6 billion by 2030, with an expected CAGR of 15% through the period, driven by expansion into logistics, agriculture, infrastructure, and public safety. The U.S. Federal Government continues to support unmanned aircraft systems for both commercial and government use.

Aerora's solution integrates Lantronix's Open-Q™ System-on-Module, powered by Qualcomm® Technologies chipsets, delivering powerful AI capabilities for situational awareness, imaging, and real-time decisions. The platform also includes the Teledyne FLIR Hadron 640R module and Prism software for advanced thermal and RGB imaging, helping OEMs reduce development timelines and engineering overhead.

Aerora offers a full-stack solution with pre-integrated camera, gimbal, telemetry, and housing components, delivering simultaneous 4K and high-resolution thermal video. The company is actively working with OEMs to provide NDAA-compliant solutions that meet evolving industry demands.

Aerora's CTO, Ghel Ghedh, highlighted the collaboration's role in enabling rapid integration, flexible sensor options, and scalable manufacturing, helping OEMs enhance operational capabilities and meet stringent market requirements.

LTRX is currently trading at $2.61, or 5.6680% higher on the NasdaqCM.

