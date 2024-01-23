Lantheus Stock Falls 4% Over Announcement Of CEO Succession Plan

(RTTNews) - Radiopharmaceutical company, Lantheus Holdings's (LNTH) stock slipped 4 percent on Tuesday following the company's announcement that its Chief Executive Officer Mary Heino will be succeeded by Brian Markison, effective March 1.

Currently, Lantheus's stock is sliding 4.13 percent, to $52.51 over the previous close of $54.87 on a volume of 584,996. It had traded between $52.44 and $100.85 in the past 52-week period on the Nasdaq.

Markison recently served as CEO and Director of RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly Osmotica Holdings, SCSp.

