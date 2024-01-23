News & Insights

Markets
LNTH

Lantheus Stock Falls 4% Over Announcement Of CEO Succession Plan

January 23, 2024 — 11:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Radiopharmaceutical company, Lantheus Holdings's (LNTH) stock slipped 4 percent on Tuesday following the company's announcement that its Chief Executive Officer Mary Heino will be succeeded by Brian Markison, effective March 1.

Currently, Lantheus's stock is sliding 4.13 percent, to $52.51 over the previous close of $54.87 on a volume of 584,996. It had traded between $52.44 and $100.85 in the past 52-week period on the Nasdaq.

Markison recently served as CEO and Director of RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly Osmotica Holdings, SCSp.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNTH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.