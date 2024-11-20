Lantheus To Repurchase Up To $250 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH), a company focused on radiopharmaceuticals, said on Wednesday that its Board has authorized a share repurchase of up to $250 million of shares during the next one year.

The company plans to commence the repurchase in the fourth quarter and return capital to shareholders over the next twelve months.

Brian Markison, CEO of Lantheus, said: "With our strong financial position and the Board's commitment to shareholder value, this share repurchase program reflects our confidence in Lantheus' continued radiopharmaceuticals leadership and ability to drive long-term, sustainable growth."

