News & Insights

Stocks

Lantheus reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.70, consensus $1.56

November 06, 2024 — 07:23 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $378.734M, consensus $371.68M. “PYLARIFY is on track to exceed $1 billion in sales in 2024 and maintain its market leadership and blockbuster status in 2025,” said Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer of Lantheus (LNTH). “The success of our flagship diagnostic agents enables us to invest, organically and inorganically in our pipeline to advance our radiopharmaceutical leadership. We are excited about our growing portfolio, especially oncology radiotherapeutics and Alzheimer’s disease radiodiagnostics, and will continue to expand our portfolio of late-stage and high potential early-stage product candidates. We are driving growth and shareholder value through operational excellence, financial discipline and prudent capital deployment.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LNTH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNTH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.