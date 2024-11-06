Lantheus price target lowered to $123 from $137 at JonesResearch

JonesResearch analyst Justin Walsh lowered the firm’s price target on Lantheus (LNTH) to $123 from $137 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The analyst believes the weakness in the shares has been driven by concern over Pylarify growth trajectory into and through 2025 as well as disappointment over the updated SPLASH results. However, the firm has confidence in Lantheus’ “growing portfolio of high quality radiopharmaceutical assets” and believes the company “will continue its history of strong commercial execution.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LNTH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.