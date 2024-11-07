Lantheus price target lowered to $112 from $125 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered the firm’s price target on Lantheus (LNTH) to $112 from $125 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Q3 results included another top- and bottom-line beat, but the company’s updated annual guidance implied a softer-than-anticipated Q4 in terms of both sales and EPS, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LNTH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.