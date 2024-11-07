Lantheus price target lowered to $112 from $125 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered the firm’s price target on Lantheus (LNTH) to $112 from $125 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Q3 results included another top- and bottom-line beat, but the company’s updated annual guidance implied a softer-than-anticipated Q4 in terms of both sales and EPS, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.
- Lantheus Reports Strong Q3 2024 Revenue Growth
- Lantheus price target lowered to $123 from $137 at JonesResearch
- Lantheus reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.70, consensus $1.56
- Lantheus narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $6.65-$6.70 from $6.60-$6.70
- Lantheus ‘applauds’ CMS rule for specialized diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals
