Lantheus Names Brian Markison CEO

(RTTNews) - Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH), a radiopharmaceutical company, Tuesday announced that it has appointed Brian Markison, current Board Chair as its chief executive officer, effective March 1.

Markison succeeds Mary Heino, who will retire on the same day and assume the role of Chair of the Board of Directors. She has served the company for nine years as chief executive.

Markinson has 40 years of experience and has served in executive roles in companies like King Pharmaceuticals, Fougera Pharmaceuticals, RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

In pre-market activity, Lantheus shares are trading at $54.06, down 1.48% on the Nasdaq.

