News & Insights

Markets
LNTH

Lantheus Names Brian Markison CEO

January 23, 2024 — 08:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH), a radiopharmaceutical company, Tuesday announced that it has appointed Brian Markison, current Board Chair as its chief executive officer, effective March 1.

Markison succeeds Mary Heino, who will retire on the same day and assume the role of Chair of the Board of Directors. She has served the company for nine years as chief executive.

Markinson has 40 years of experience and has served in executive roles in companies like King Pharmaceuticals, Fougera Pharmaceuticals, RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

In pre-market activity, Lantheus shares are trading at $54.06, down 1.48% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNTH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.