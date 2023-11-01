Lantheus (LNTH) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH is scheduled to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, Lantheus earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average being 22.9%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play

On second-quarter 2023earnings callin August, Lantheus’ management confirmed that it has been continuing to register a robust uptick in sales of both PYLARIFY and DEFINITY. Per management, they continue to have the leading market share in their respective categories.

The continued favorable adoption of PSMA PET with PYLARIFY is expected to have continued in the third quarter of 2023 on the back of its positive impact of the PSMA-targeted PET imaging on the U.S. prostate cancer community. This is likely to have considerably driven the third-quarter revenues.

It is worth mentioning that PYLARIFY is an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent used with PET or computed tomography, whereas DEFINITY is an injectable ultrasound-enhancing agent used in echocardiography examinations. Management also expects its F-18 labeled PET diagnostic imaging agent targeting tau-tangles for Alzheimer's disease, MK-6240, to have maintained its momentum in the to-be-reported quarter.

On the second-quarterearnings call management’s statement that DEFINITY maintained its strong momentum with strong second-quarter sales was encouraging. Management believed that an increase in overall health system procedure volume as patients’ visits continued to rebound in the post-pandemic environment contributed to year-over-year growth. Management expects these trends, combined with its sustained focus on educational programs and promotional efforts, to help sustain Lantheus’ momentum in the second half of the year. This looks promising for the company’s third-quarter results.

Lantheus’ Precision Diagnostics product category (which includes commercial products like DEFINITY and TechneLite, among others) had recorded robust sales in the second quarter of 2023. This was primarily driven by strength in DEFINITY and TechneLite (mainly resulting from the realization of opportunistic sales in the quarter). This momentum is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter, thus significantly driving up the revenues.

On the second-quarterearnings call management stated that Lantheus has been working closely with its partner, POINT Biopharma, to make progress with respect to PNT2002 across research and development, supply chain, manufacturing and commercial readiness. These developments buoy our optimism about Lantheus’ third-quarter performance.

On the second-quarterearnings call Lantheus’ management stated that its PSMA PET imaging agent will soon be available to prostate cancer patients in Europe. Its European partner, Curium, announced in July that they have received marketing authorization from the European Commission. We expect the company to provide more details during the third-quarterearnings call

The Estimate Picture

