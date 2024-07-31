Lantheus Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lantheus Holdings.

Looking at options history for Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $277,310 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $502,500.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $155.0 for Lantheus Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Lantheus Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Lantheus Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $90.0 to $155.0, over the past month.

Lantheus Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LNTH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $21.5 $20.5 $20.5 $90.00 $307.5K 1.2K 350 LNTH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $21.4 $19.5 $19.5 $90.00 $156.0K 1.2K 100 LNTH PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $20.5 $19.2 $19.2 $120.00 $67.2K 338 50 LNTH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $9.3 $7.4 $8.5 $110.00 $62.0K 960 77 LNTH PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $60.5 $57.3 $57.3 $155.00 $57.3K 0 10

About Lantheus Holdings

Lantheus Holdings Inc caters to the United States healthcare sector with the development of diagnostic products. Its products are in three categories: Precision Diagnostics, Radiopharmaceutical Oncology, and Strategic Partnerships and Other Revenue. Precision Diagnostic products assist healthcare professionals Find and Follow diseases, with a focus in cardiology. Radiopharmaceutical Oncology diagnostics and therapeutics help HCPs Find, Fight and Follow cancer. Strategic Partnerships focus on enabling precision medicine through the use of biomarkers, digital solutions and pharma services platforms, and also includes license of RELISTOR to Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lantheus Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Lantheus Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,250,895, with LNTH's price down by -16.19%, positioned at $92.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days. What The Experts Say On Lantheus Holdings

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $137.75.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Leerink Partners continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lantheus Holdings, targeting a price of $127. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on Lantheus Holdings with a target price of $146. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jones Trading continues to hold a Buy rating for Lantheus Holdings, targeting a price of $137. An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lantheus Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $141.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lantheus Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.