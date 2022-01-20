Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Lantheus Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0032 = US$2.5m ÷ (US$848m - US$77m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Lantheus Holdings has an ROCE of 0.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.2%.

NasdaqGM:LNTH Return on Capital Employed January 20th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Lantheus Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lantheus Holdings here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Lantheus Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.3% from 23% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Lantheus Holdings' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Lantheus Holdings is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 194% to shareholders in the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

