Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) ended the recent trading session at $56.24, demonstrating a -1.07% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.02%.

The the stock of diagnostic imaging company has fallen by 27.01% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 6.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lantheus Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.44, reflecting a 5.11% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $341.55 million, indicating a 29.78% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.74% decrease. At present, Lantheus Holdings boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lantheus Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.1 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.69 of its industry.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

