Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $89.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had lost 2.28% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lantheus Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.33, up 49.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $306.68 million, up 37.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +32.7% and +34.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lantheus Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Lantheus Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.11, which means Lantheus Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

