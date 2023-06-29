Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $82.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.99%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had lost 2.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Lantheus Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Lantheus Holdings is projected to report earnings of $1.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 49.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $306.68 million, up 37.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +32.7% and +34.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lantheus Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Lantheus Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.48, so we one might conclude that Lantheus Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

