Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed the most recent trading day at $48.48, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had lost 8.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lantheus Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.96, up 284% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $244.51 million, up 88.72% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher within the past month. Lantheus Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lantheus Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.61 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.91.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

