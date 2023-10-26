Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Stock Moves -1.02%: What You Should Know

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $65.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.02% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.76%.

The diagnostic imaging company's stock has climbed by 0.73% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 5.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lantheus Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Lantheus Holdings to post earnings of $1.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $315.01 million, showing a 31.64% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.68 per share and a revenue of $1.26 billion, indicating changes of +34.6% and +35.07%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.15% decrease. Lantheus Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Lantheus Holdings is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.53, which means Lantheus Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, placing it within the bottom 46% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

