Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Stock Moves 0.96%: What You Should Know

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $86.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had gained 20.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 6.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lantheus Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.24, up 27.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $278 million, up 33.09% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion, which would represent changes of +13.51% and +24.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lantheus Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Lantheus Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.79, which means Lantheus Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LNTH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.