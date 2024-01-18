Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) reached $55.03, with a -0.43% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.88% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.54%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.35%.

Shares of the diagnostic imaging company have depreciated by 5.05% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 3.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lantheus Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.44, showcasing a 5.11% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $341.55 million, indicating a 29.78% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.34% decrease. As of now, Lantheus Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lantheus Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.85. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.68 of its industry.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

