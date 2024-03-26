Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $58.75, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had lost 13.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lantheus Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.56, up 6.12% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $349.02 million, showing a 16.04% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.58 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion, which would represent changes of +5.62% and +10.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Lantheus Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Lantheus Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.98. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.49.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LNTH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.