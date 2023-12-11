Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, LNTH crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Shares of LNTH have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 16.1%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that LNTH could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider LNTH's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 5 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch LNTH for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.