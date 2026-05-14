Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Price Target Increased by 10.39% to 103.33

The average one-year price target for Lantheus Holdings (NasdaqGM:LNTH) has been revised to $103.33 / share. This is an increase of 10.39% from the prior estimate of $93.60 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $122.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.13% from the latest reported closing price of $96.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lantheus Holdings. This is an decrease of 404 owner(s) or 49.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNTH is 0.13%, an increase of 44.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.60% to 76,371K shares. The put/call ratio of LNTH is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,707K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,685K shares , representing a decrease of 17.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 60.34% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 5,427K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,477K shares , representing an increase of 35.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 133.45% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,174K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,914K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,727K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 23.52% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.