Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) ended the recent trading session at $65.21, demonstrating a +1.24% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had gained 9.63% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lantheus Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 2, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.55, signifying a 5.44% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $349.46 million, showing a 16.18% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.58 per share and a revenue of $1.43 billion, representing changes of +5.62% and +10.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lantheus Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.26% higher. Currently, Lantheus Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lantheus Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.61.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

