Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $66.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.36% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had lost 2.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.74%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lantheus Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.32, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $314.68 million, up 31.51% from the prior-year quarter.

LNTH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.69 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.83% and +35.08%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lantheus Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lantheus Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.62 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.12.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

