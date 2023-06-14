Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed the most recent trading day at $86.20, moving +0.3% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had lost 11.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.1% in that time.

Lantheus Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Lantheus Holdings is projected to report earnings of $1.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 49.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $306.68 million, up 37.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion, which would represent changes of +32.7% and +34.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lantheus Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lantheus Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.34 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.76.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.