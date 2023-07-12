Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed the most recent trading day at $83.83, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had lost 2.94% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Lantheus Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Lantheus Holdings is projected to report earnings of $1.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 49.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $306.68 million, up 37.08% from the year-ago period.

LNTH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +32.7% and +34.62%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lantheus Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lantheus Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.25, so we one might conclude that Lantheus Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

