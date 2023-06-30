Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $83.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had lost 6.88% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lantheus Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.33, up 49.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $306.68 million, up 37.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +32.7% and +34.62%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lantheus Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Lantheus Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.35, which means Lantheus Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

