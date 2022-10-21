Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $72.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had gained 1.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.82%.

Lantheus Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. On that day, Lantheus Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 937.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $228.52 million, up 123.88% from the year-ago period.

LNTH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.53 per share and revenue of $898.01 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +620.41% and +111.19%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.07% lower. Lantheus Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lantheus Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.39, so we one might conclude that Lantheus Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LNTH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.