Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $65.27, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had lost 2.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lantheus Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.32, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $314.68 million, up 31.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.69 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion, which would represent changes of +34.83% and +35.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lantheus Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Lantheus Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.24, so we one might conclude that Lantheus Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

