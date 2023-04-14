Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed the most recent trading day at $88.67, moving +1.59% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had gained 10.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 7.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.71%.

Lantheus Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Lantheus Holdings is projected to report earnings of $1.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $278 million, up 33.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.51% and +24.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lantheus Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Lantheus Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.45, which means Lantheus Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

