Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $67.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had lost 23.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 8.25%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lantheus Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Lantheus Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 950%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $228.52 million, up 123.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $898 million, which would represent changes of +628.57% and +111.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lantheus Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lantheus Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.57. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.75.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.