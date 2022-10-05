Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $77.67, marking a +1.17% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had lost 3.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.29% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lantheus Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lantheus Holdings to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 950%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $228.52 million, up 123.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $898 million. These totals would mark changes of +628.57% and +111.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lantheus Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lantheus Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.52 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.33.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



