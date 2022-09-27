Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed the most recent trading day at $67.39, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had lost 16.95% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 6.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lantheus Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Lantheus Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 950%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $228.52 million, up 123.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $898 million. These totals would mark changes of +628.57% and +111.19%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lantheus Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lantheus Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.67 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.28.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LNTH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



