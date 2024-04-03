Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) ending at $59.19, denoting a +0.54% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had lost 8.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of Lantheus Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.56, indicating a 6.12% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $349.02 million, reflecting a 16.04% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.58 per share and a revenue of $1.43 billion, indicating changes of +5.62% and +10.34%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Lantheus Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Lantheus Holdings is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.95. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.63.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

