Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $64.49, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had lost 6.13% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 6.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lantheus Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.36, signifying a 0.73% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $326.74 million, up 24.16% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% higher. Lantheus Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lantheus Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.29, which means Lantheus Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 185, this industry ranks in the bottom 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.