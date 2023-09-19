Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $63.22, marking a -1.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had lost 4.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lantheus Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Lantheus Holdings is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $314.68 million, up 31.51% from the prior-year quarter.

LNTH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.69 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.83% and +35.08%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lantheus Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Lantheus Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.71, which means Lantheus Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LNTH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

