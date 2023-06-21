Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $92.20, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had lost 3.51% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Lantheus Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.33, up 49.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $306.68 million, up 37.08% from the prior-year quarter.

LNTH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +32.7% and +34.62%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lantheus Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Lantheus Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.53, so we one might conclude that Lantheus Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

