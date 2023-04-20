Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $89.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had gained 12.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 6.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lantheus Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lantheus Holdings to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $278 million, up 33.09% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion, which would represent changes of +13.51% and +24.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lantheus Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Lantheus Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.29.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH)

