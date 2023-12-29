Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) ended the recent trading session at $62, demonstrating a -0.46% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.56%.

The diagnostic imaging company's stock has dropped by 13.03% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 6.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lantheus Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Lantheus Holdings is projected to report earnings of $1.36 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.73%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $326.74 million, indicating a 24.16% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

LNTH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.84 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +38.39% and +35.72%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.04% upward. At present, Lantheus Holdings boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Lantheus Holdings is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.66. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.34.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 162, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

