Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

After reaching an important support level, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. LNTH surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

LNTH has rallied 14.3% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests LNTH could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider LNTH's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 5 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on LNTH for more gains in the near future.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.