Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed the latest trading day at $60.42, indicating a +1.14% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.15% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.02%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.32%.

Shares of the diagnostic imaging company have depreciated by 4.75% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 4.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lantheus Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.56, indicating a 6.12% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $349.02 million, indicating a 16.04% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.58 per share and a revenue of $1.43 billion, signifying shifts of +5.62% and +10.34%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lantheus Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Lantheus Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.64, so one might conclude that Lantheus Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

