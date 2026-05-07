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Lantheus Holdings Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Income

May 07, 2026 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $118.42 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $72.95 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lantheus Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $95.80 million or $1.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $377.33 million from $372.76 million last year.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $118.42 Mln. vs. $72.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.80 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $377.33 Mln vs. $372.76 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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