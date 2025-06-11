Lantheus Holdings, Inc. to Present New Data on Oncology Radiodiagnostics at 2025 SNMMI Annual Meeting

Lantheus Holdings will present new oncology radiodiagnostic data at the 2025 SNMMI Annual Meeting in June.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc., a leading company in the radiopharmaceutical sector, announced that it will present new data on two oncology radiodiagnostic agents at the 2025 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA, from June 21-24, 2025. Significant presentations include an oral presentation on the optimized production and quality control of the FAP imaging agent [64Cu]LNTH-1363 by Gengyang Yuan, as well as poster presentations on the clinical evaluation of 68Ga-LNTH-1363S and the use of 18F-Piflufolastat PET/CT in patients with recurrent prostate cancer. Lantheus emphasized the impact of its PSMA-targeted imaging agent, PYLARIFY, which is pivotal in diagnosing prostate cancer and has become the most ordered PSMA PET imaging agent in the U.S., showcasing its effectiveness in over 500,000 scans. Additionally, the press release noted essential safety information regarding the use of PYLARIFY, warning against possible imaging misinterpretations and the risks associated with radiation exposure.

Potential Positives

Presentation of new data on oncology radiodiagnostic agents at the prestigious 2025 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Annual Meeting highlights Lantheus' commitment to innovation in radiopharmaceuticals.

Key presentations include optimized production and quality control of a novel FAP imaging agent, showcasing the company's advancements in imaging technology.

PYLARIFY® (piflufolastat F 18) remains the number one ordered PSMA PET imaging agent in the U.S., indicating strong market leadership and widespread clinical adoption.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights potential risks associated with the use of PYLARIFY, including imaging interpretation errors, the possibility of false positives and negatives, and the requirement for clinical correlation, which may undermine confidence in the product.

Warnings about hypersensitivity reactions and the inherent radiation risks associated with the use of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals could deter some healthcare providers from using PYLARIFY, impacting product adoption.

Adverse reactions, although reported at low rates, may raise concerns among patients and clinicians regarding the safety and side effects of the product.

FAQ

What are the new data presented by Lantheus at SNMMI Annual Meeting?

Lantheus will present new findings on two oncology radiodiagnostic agents at the 2025 SNMMI Annual Meeting.

When does the SNMMI Annual Meeting take place?

The SNMMI Annual Meeting is scheduled for June 21-24, 2025, in New Orleans, LA.

Who will present at the Lantheus sessions?

Presentations will be made by Gengyang Yuan, Amir Iravani, and Ida Sonni, among others.

What is the significance of PYLARIFY in prostate cancer diagnosis?

PYLARIFY (piflufolastat F 18) is crucial for PET imaging to detect recurrent and metastatic prostate cancer.

What are potential risks associated with PYLARIFY imaging?

Risks include image misinterpretation, hypersensitivity reactions, and radiation exposure, necessitating careful monitoring.

$LNTH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LNTH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNTH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 01/28, 01/13, 01/08, 01/07 and 0 sales.

$LNTH Insider Trading Activity

$LNTH insiders have traded $LNTH stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY ANNE HEINO has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 79,175 shares for an estimated $7,013,504 .

. ROBERT J. JR. MARSHALL (CFO and Treasurer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,005,200

PAUL BLANCHFIELD (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,683 shares for an estimated $729,842 .

. DANIEL NIEDZWIECKI (See Remarks) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $477,900

JAMES H THRALL sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $94,760

$LNTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 283 institutional investors add shares of $LNTH stock to their portfolio, and 276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LNTH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LNTH in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Full Release



BEDFORD, Mass., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, announced the presentation of new data highlighting two oncology radiodiagnostic agents will be presented at the upcoming 2025 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting, taking place June 21-24, 2025, in New Orleans, LA.





Presentation details are as follows:









Oral Presentations











Date & Time:



Tuesday, June 24, 2025; 2:30 – 3:35 PM CT







Session Number:



SS39







Session Title:



Advancing Radiopharmaceutical Production, Quality Control, and Translational Readiness







Title:



Optimized Production and Quality Control of the FAP imaging Agent [



64



Cu]LNTH-1363S







Presenter:



Gengyang Yuan, Lantheus









Poster Presentations











Date & Time:



Sunday, June 22, 2025; 5:30 – 6:15 PM CT







Session Number:



MTA03







Session Title:



Oncology: Clinical Diagnosis & Therapy Meet the Author Session, part 1







Title:





18



F-Piflufolastat PET/CT in Patients with Biochemically Recurrent Prostate Cancer: a CONDOR Sub-analysis of Positive Predictive Value in the Prostate/Prostatic Bed Stratified by PSA







Presenter:



Amir Iravani, University of Washington







Date & Time:



Monday, June 23, 2025; 10:30 – 11:15 AM CT







Session Number:



MTA06







Session Title:



Oncology: Discovery & Translational Meet the Author Session







Title:



First Clinical Evaluation of 68Ga-LNTH-1363S, a Novel FAP-Targeting Radiopharmaceutical for PET Imaging: Physiological Biodistribution and Tumor Uptake in Cancer Patients







Presenter:



Ida Sonni, University of California, Los Angeles







Date & Time:



Tuesday, June 24, 2025; 8:00 – 9:15 AM CT







Session Number:



SS27







Session Title:



Emerging Role of Fibroblast Activation in Cardiovascular Imaging







Title:



Preclinical assessment of 64Cu-LNTH-1363S for FAP PET imaging in mouse models of myocardial infarction







Presenter:



Gyu Seong Heo, Department of Radiology, Washington University







About PYLARIFY





®





(piflufolastat F 18) Injection







PYLARIFY



®



(piflufolastat F 18) injection (also known as



18



F-DCFPyL or PyL) is a fluorinated small molecule PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent that enables visualization of lymph nodes, bone and soft tissue metastases to determine the presence or absence of recurrent and/or metastatic prostate cancer. For men with prostate cancer, PYLARIFY PET combines the accuracy of PET imaging, the precision of PSMA targeting and the clarity of an F 18 radioisotope for superior diagnostic performance. The recommended PYLARIFY dose is 333 MBq (9 mCi) with an acceptable range of 296 MBq to 370 MBq (8 mCi to 10 mCi), administered as a bolus intravenous injection.



1-6







PYLARIFY has made a profound impact on the lives of patients battling prostate cancer. It is the number one ordered PSMA PET imaging agent in the U.S., and is a proven diagnostic backed by real-world experience, including in over 500,000 scans across 48 states.







PYLARIFY







®







(piflufolastat F 18) Injection









Indication







PYLARIFY



®



(piflufolastat F 18) Injection is a radioactive diagnostic agent indicated for positron emission tomography (PET) of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive lesions in men with prostate cancer:







with suspected metastasis who are candidates for initial definitive therapy.









with suspected recurrence based on elevated serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level.









Important Safety Information









Contraindications







None.







Warnings and Precautions









Risk of Image Misinterpretation







Imaging interpretation errors can occur with PYLARIFY imaging. A negative image does not rule out the presence of prostate cancer, and a positive image does not confirm the presence of prostate cancer. The performance of PYLARIFY for imaging of patients with biochemical evidence of recurrence of prostate cancer seems to be affected by serum PSA levels. The performance of PYLARIFY for imaging of metastatic pelvic lymph nodes prior to initial definitive therapy seems to be affected by risk factors such as Gleason score and tumor stage. PYLARIFY uptake is not specific for prostate cancer and may occur with other types of cancer as well as non-malignant processes and in normal tissues. Clinical correlation, which may include histopathological evaluation of the suspected prostate cancer site, is recommended.







Hypersensitivity Reactions







Monitor patients for hypersensitivity reactions, particularly patients with a history of allergy to other drugs and foods. Reactions may be delayed. Always have trained staff and resuscitation equipment available.







Radiation Risks







Diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals, including PYLARIFY, expose patients to radiation. Radiation exposure is associated with a dose-dependent increased risk of cancer. Ensure safe handling and preparation procedures to protect patients and health care workers from unintentional radiation exposure. Advise patients to hydrate before and after administration and to void frequently after administration.







Adverse Reactions







The most frequently reported adverse reactions were headaches, dysgeusia and fatigue, occurring at rate of ≤2% during clinical studies with PYLARIFY. In addition, a delayed hypersensitivity reaction was reported in one patient (0.2%) with a history of allergic reactions.







Drug interactions







Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and other therapies targeting the androgen pathway, such as androgen receptor antagonists, may result in changes in uptake of PYLARIFY in prostate cancer. The effect of these therapies on performance of PYLARIFY PET has not been established.





To report suspected adverse reactions for PYLARIFY, call 1-800-362-2668 or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or



www.fda.gov/medwatch



.





Please read the accompanying full



Prescribing Information



also available at



PYLARIFY.com



.







About Lantheus







Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada, Switzerland and Sweden, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for nearly 70 years. For more information, visit



www.lantheus.com



.







1



PYLARIFY® [package insert]. North Billerica, MA: Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Lantheus company.







2



Data on file. Bedford, MA: Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; 2024.







3



Mena E, Lindenberg ML, Turkbey IB, et al.



18



F-DCFPyL PET/CT imaging in patients with biochemically recurrent prostate cancer after primary local therapy.



J





Nucl





Med



. 2020;61(6):881-889.







4



Werner RA, Derlin T, Lapa C, et al.



18



F-labeled, PSMA-targeted radiotracers: leveraging the advantages of radiofluorination for prostate cancer molecular imaging.



Theranostics





.



2020;10(1):1-16.







5



Alipour R, Azad A, Hofman MS. Guiding management of therapy in prostate cancer: time to switch from conventional imaging to PSMA PET?



Ther





Adv Med Oncol



. 2019;11:1-14.







6



Petersen LJ, Zacho HD. PSMA PET for primary lymph node staging of intermediate and high-risk prostate cancer: an expedited systematic review.



Cancer Imaging



. 2020;20(1):10.







Contacts:













Lantheus







Mark Kinarney





Vice President, Investor Relations





978-671-8842







ir@lantheus.com







Melissa Downs





Executive Director, External Communications





646-975-2533







media@lantheus.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.