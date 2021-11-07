Lantheus Holdings, Inc (LNTH) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH)

Q3 2021 Earnings Call

, 2:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Lantheus Holdings' Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. This is your operator for today's call. Please note that all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. This call is being recorded for replay purposes. A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the company's website approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will be archived for 30 days.

I'll now turn the call over to your host for today, Mark Kinarney, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Mark?

10 stocks we like better than Lantheus Holdings

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lantheus Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Mark Kinarney -- Senior Director of Investor Relations

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to Lantheus Holdings' third quarter 2021 financial results conference call. With me on today's call are Mary Anne Heino, our President and CEO; Bob Marshall, our Chief Financial Officer; and Paul Blanchfield, our Chief Commercial Officer. Mary Anne will begin the call with introductory remarks, and then turn the call over to Paul to provide a commercial update. Mary Anne will return to provide a business update, and then Bob will cover our financial results and updated guidance. Mary Anne will conclude the call with closing remarks, and then we will open the call for Q&A.

This morning we issued a press release, which was furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission under Form 8-K, reporting our third quarter 2021 results. You could find the release in the Investors section of our website at lantheus.com. For those of you not on the webcast, you can find the slide presentation in the Investors section of our website under the Presentations tab.

Before I get started, I would like to remind you that our comments during this call will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements, due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. In particular, the impact of COVID-19 on our business results and outlook continues to be a best estimate, based on currently available information. Please note that we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, even if actual results or future expectations change materially. Please refer to our SEC filings for a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties.

Also, discussions during this call will include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, is also included in the Investors section of our website.

With that, it's my pleasure to now turn the call over to Mary Anne.

Mary Anne Heino -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mark, and good morning to everyone joining us on today's call. I hope all of you are safe and healthy. We delivered a strong quarter, despite the resurgence of COVID 19 infections that impacted elective procedures and hospital access. We did see an impact to certain aspects of our business, which Bob and Paul will discuss, and we did note and are monitoring across our sites of care, the more recent and increasing reference by analysts covering healthcare of concern about staffing levels in hospitals.

The past few months have been a period of intense activity and significant progress for Lantheus across our portfolio. DEFINITY again delivered solid growth. We are thrilled with the launch, and reception to PYLARIFY in its first full quarter since approval, and believe there is significant momentum heading into the fourth quarter and 2022.

Before I turn the call over to Paul to give an update on our commercial portfolio, let me update you on select strategic developments since our last call. We reached an important milestone toward our goal of supplementing DEFINITY supply with our own on-campus manufacturing facility, by filing our supplemental New Drug Application or sNDA with the FDA. The sNDA review process is expected to take approximately four months and will require a pre-approval inspection before anticipated approval in the first quarter of 2022. Earlier this year, we successfully manufactured batches of DEFINITY on this manufacturing line, that will be commercially saleable upon FDA approval.

For PYLARIFY, which remains the first and only commercially available PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent for prostate cancer, we continue to make significant progress on our commercial launch, including ongoing investments in our customer-facing teams, where we have, we believe the largest, fully dedicated PSMA PET sales force and market access teams. We are delighted by the reception to and adoption of PYLARIFY to date, including interest from institutions, physicians, patients and patient advocacy groups to this game-changing prostate cancer diagnostic, even against the backdrop of COVID resurgence, and other challenges facing our customers during this period.

We've continued to actively work with our PET manufacturing facilities or PMF channel partners to build out our PYLARIFY manufacturing and distribution network access across the U.S. As a reminder, for over 20 years, PMF have been reliably delivering FTG, and other F-18 isotope grade [Phonetic] test diagnostic nationwide to imaging centers on a daily basis. At almost 2 million patient procedures per year, FTG is the most widely used diagnostic cancer PET imaging agent in the U.S. We are tapping into the same proven, wide scale PET manufacturing and distribution network for PYLARIFY.

PMF's work with the imaging centers they serve to meet the needs of physicians ordering imaging studies for their patients. The high batch yield of F-18 from cyclotron production is particularly well suited to the demographic and needs of the prostate cancer community, as has already been proven with Lantheus [Phonetic] in other cancer types, with significant patient populations. Cyclotron-based manufacturing, offers the scale needed to meet customer demand, and this can be offered at whatever time of day suits that imaging center's needs. This is a direct comparison to generate or produce products, which are limited by both the quantity and frequency of doses, that can be produced at any one time, and a limited timeframe during which the produced dose must be delivered and utilized.

With PYLARIFY, the availability and scale offered through the PMF geographic network we are building with our partners, combined with F-18 110 minute half-life, allows the broad availability across the U.S. and the flexibility needed for physicians and the prostate cancer patients they treat. During the quarter, we continue to expand our network in line with our year-end goals of broad availability across the U.S. At the start of the third quarter, our network covered approximately 6% of the U.S. population. Throughout the quarter, we continually expanded coverage and I am pleased to report that we are now able to serve approximately 70% of the U.S. population, across 20 PMFs. Paul will give you further details on that and other aspects of the PYLARIFY launch shortly.

The advantage of the PET imaging and PSMA targeting with PYLARIFY, are further complemented by PYLARIFY-AI, the branded name for aPROMISE, the first and only FDA-cleared AI-enabled PSMA digital application. PYLARIFY-AI employs a deep learning algorithm trained -- trained and validated by employing more than 3,000 PSMA images. PYLARIFY-AI offers a standardized platform for physicians and researchers, to efficiently, consistently and accurately quantify PSMA uptick at the lesion level, for men with prostate cancer.

We were honored to have been selected to present PYLARIFY-AI at the Preeminent Prostate Cancer Conference, the Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat, which took place last week. At the conference, we introduced PYLARIFY-AI to prominent researchers and key opinion leaders in the field of prostate cancer. Since 1993, the Prostate Cancer Foundation has hosted this Annual Scientific Retreat, that brings together diverse researchers in a collaborative form to present and discuss new findings for prostate cancer, diagnosis, prognosis and treatment. We will be launching PYLARIFY-AI at the Radiological Society of North America or RSNA, meeting later this month, and are pleased to report that to date, five leading cancer centers are already in the process of adding PYLARIFY-AI into their prostate cancer diagnostic workflows.

Now I will turn the call over to Paul for a commercial update.

Paul Blanchfield -- Chief Commercial Officer

Thank you, Mary Anne, and good morning everyone. Our commercial teams have been productive during the third quarter. I'll start with an update on the PYARIFY launch. As Mary Anne mentioned, we began the third quarter with two active PMFs covering approximately 6% of the U.S. population. Over the course of the quarter, we activated 16 additional PMFs, covering major markets such as New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston and Washington DC. Just this past week, we activated two more PMFs, which brings us to 20 and added the additional markets of Dallas and Kansas City.

Moreover, we are selectively flying doses into key markets such as Florida and Northern California in advance of PMF activations in those regions. This enables prostate cancer patients access to PYLARIFY, and allows institutions to incorporate PYLARIFY into their prostate cancer workflow, in advance of local PMF activation. We continue to work toward our previously stated goal of broad availability across the U.S. by year-end, and ongoing geographic expansion in the first half of 2022.

Together with our PMF partners, we have contracted with approximately two thirds of our targeted academic institutions in the U.S. who treat prostate cancer. From a demand perspective, we have been happy with the breadth of ordering across our customer base, with hospitals comprising approximately 65% of orders to date, independent imaging centers 20%, and government facilities 15%. We have been particularly pleased with the adoption by hospitals, much of which is in the hospital outpatient setting, even prior to pass-through payment initiation. We are also encouraged by the rate of repeat demand, with over 80% of customers having ordered multiple doses to date.

Importantly, during the quarter, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network or NCCN, included PSMA PET imaging in their recently updated guidelines, with Piflufolastat F-18 now included in the areas of unfavorable, intermediate, high, and very high risk, as well as recurrent disease for the management of prostate cancer. The NCCN guidelines are widely recognized, and used as a standard for clinical policy in oncology, by clinicians and payors.

The Society for Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging or SNMMI also added PSMA-PET imaging, including Piflufolastat F-18 to the prostate cancer appropriate use criteria diagnostic guidelines. These guidelines were developed with input from the American College of Nuclear Medicine, American Urological Association, American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American College of Physicians and other key international associations. We believe this will further facilitate the commercial adoption of PYLARIFY, as it raises awareness in the medical and payor communities of PSMA's clinical relevance for physicians, in diagnosing and choosing treatment options for prostate cancer patients and the potential impact this novel PSMA targeted imaging agent can have in the overall treatment plan of men with prostate cancer.

Regarding market access, specifically coverage coding and payment, we submitted our pass-through application to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or CMS during the third quarter, and we expect pass-through payment to go into effect January 1st, 2022, which aligns well, with our stated goal to have broad availability of PYLARIFY across the U.S. by the end of 2021.

During the quarter, we also received notification, that our HCPCS code, which enables streamline billing, will be effective as of January 1st, 2022. We are making progress in coverage of both indications. The majority of Medicare Administrative Contractors or MACs have either paid claims, published guidance or have indicated they will cover PYLARIFY usage in our approved indications. Finally, we have seen prior authorizations approved and claims paid, by both Medicare Advantage and commercial insurers, and we continue to work with payers to have formal policies updated during 2022.

We also recently completed the build-out of our PSMA-PET dedicated sales force, which we believe is the largest in the industry, as well as our market access team. We continue to work to meet the needs of the U.S. prostate cancer community through PMF activation, customer contracting and onboarding, and appropriate coding coverage and payment.

Switching now to DEFINITY; the third quarter saw double-digit growth year-over-year in sales. During the quarter, we did observe an impact to the traditional pattern of echo utilization that we attribute to the resurgence of COVID-19. We also noted nationwide concern related to medical staffing within hospitals, with specific reference to nursing staff late in the third quarter. Despite these headwinds, our overall in-person promotion remained above 50% for the quarter, albeit with regional variability, and the team continued to drive awareness of the appropriate use of DEFINITY, in suboptimal echocardiograms, and we were pleased with being able to deliver another strong quarter of growth for DEFINITY.

Now onto our spec portfolio; TechneLite continued to be a stable contributor to our overall business. In this quarter, we again benefited from opportunistic sales to ANSTO. Ventilation studies, which have yet to return to pre-COVID impact levels, continue to negatively impact our Xenon business.

Now I'll turn the call back to Mary Anne.

Mary Anne Heino -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Paul. Moving onto AZEDRA, the surge of Delta variant infections in the third quarter created conditions similar to those we initially experienced during the height of the pandemic. Given the special conditions under which AZEDRA is administered in a hospital setting, and the nature of pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma disease in patients, we have seen instances where treating physicians and patients have chosen to defer treatments until infection rates have subsided, a pattern yielded [Phonetic] in the early onset of the pandemic.

Access to our commercial and medical representatives was also limited throughout the third quarter, as hospitals reintroduced protocols to these specialty areas, again, similar to the latter half of 2020. Despite these challenges, our commercial team has been working with academic centers of excellence in key markets across the U.S. in preparation for future demand and we have continued to build out the medical team that will interface with stakeholders.

Switching now to R&D. I am pleased to report, we have recently completed an interim analysis of our ongoing ARROW Phase 2 study of 1095, a PSMA targeted therapeutic. The Independent Data Monitoring Committee has recommended the study continue without modifications. As a reminder, the ARROW trial is a multi-center, randomized open-label controlled Phase II clinical study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of 1095, in combination with enzalutamide; compared to enzalutamide alone in patients with metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer, who are PSMA avid, chemotherapy naive, and have progressed on abiraterone. PSMA avidity is determined utilizing PYLARIFY. The primary endpoint in ARROW is prostate specific antigen for PSA response rate. Key secondary endpoints include time to radiographic free progression, progression-free survival, and overall survival. Patients in the ARROW trial are followed from one year after their first treatment for all efficacy endpoints. Survival and efficacy data are collected for an additional year. We will continue to update you on the trial as we progress.

I will now turn the call over to Bob for a financial update.

Robert J. Marshall -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Thank you, Mary Anne. Good morning everyone. I will provide highlights of the third quarter financials focusing on adjusted results, unless otherwise noted.

Now turning to the quarter; revenue for the third quarter was $102.1 million, an increase of 15.3% over the prior year quarter, and the comparison includes our now divested Puerto Rico operation.

Now turning to the details, beginning with precision diagnostics. Revenue of $87.9 million was 9.8% higher over the prior year quarter. Sales of DEFINITY, net of rebates and allowances were $57.6 million, 14.5% higher as compared to the prior year quarter, amid the summer surge of the Delta variant COVID-19. During the quarter, our sales and marketing teams experienced reduced access to hospitals in those regions impacted more severely by the surge, with a slight overall impact on performance.

TechneLite revenue was $22.7 million net, up 7.4% from the prior year quarter, supported by opportunistic generator sales to our partner, ANSTO, of $3.0 million. Within other precision diagnostics, Xenon's performance has continued at similar levels to the previous sequential four quarters. Radiopharmaceutical oncology contributed $8.9 million of sales, up 167.6% in the prior year quarter, mainly attributable to the promising early results from our launch of PYLARIFY, as noted by Paul earlier. While we remain confident in AZEDRA, it was down sequentially from Q2 2021, as it is more susceptible to treatment cancellations in the face of COVID infection spikes, and limitations imposed on hospitals, for access of Lantheus representatives.

Lastly, strategic partnerships in other revenue was $5.3 million, up 2.7%, driven primarily by the RELISTOR royalty. Gross profit margin for the third quarter was 50.1%, an increase of 270 basis points over the third quarter of 2020 on a similar basis. The increase is due in part to the impact of COVID-19 on cost in the prior year comparison. Gross profit margin is slightly lower than our expectations for the quarter, based on product mix, with slightly lower contribution from DEFINITY, as I previously noted, as well as lower than expected AZEDRA sales, against relatively fixed overhead costs at our Somerset manufacturing facility.

Operating expenses were 39 basis point unfavorable to prior year at 40.2% of net revenue, but within previously guided spending levels. Within sales and marketing, we continue to invest in the PYLARIFY launch with increasing effort around product awareness, market access and contracting activities, as well as providing support for DEFINITY with a mix of in-person and virtual promotional activity. R&D and G&A together were in line with the prior year spending levels, reflecting permanency of synergy capture, together with focused investments in our pipeline and back office functions.

Operating profit for the quarter was $10.2 million or an increase of 50.2% over the same period prior year. Total adjustments in the quarter totaled $24.5 million of expense before taxes. Of this amount, $3.9 million and $8.4 million of expense, is associated with non-cash stock and incentive plans, and acquired intangible amortization respectively. Also in the quarter, we recorded a $2.6 million net expense adjustment to contingent assets and liabilities, including the PYLARIFY-CDR contingent liability.

Also during the quarter, the company successfully negotiated a sublease arrangement for its One World Trade Center office. One of the final synergy opportunities identified with the Progenics acquisition, and as such, incurred a $9.5 million impairment on the asset group, which is primarily made up of the right of use lease asset for the space. The remainder is related to acquisition, integration, and other non-recurring expenses.

Our effective tax rate was 21.6% in the quarter. During the quarter, we released another portion of our uncertain tax position or UTP provision dating back to our sales from BMS in 2008, for which we are fully indemnified based on newly acquired information. The indemnified receivable release flows through other income as an expense, and the release of the UTP tax reserve through the tax provision as a benefit. The net result does not have an effect on net income.

The resulting reported net income for the third quarter was a loss of $13.4 million and a profit of $5.7 million on an adjusted basis, an increase of 134.9%. GAAP fully diluted earnings per share were a loss of $0.20 and a profit of $0.08 on an adjusted basis, an increase in the prior year of 127.4%.

Now turning to cash flow; third quarter operating cash flow totaled $4.3 million as compared to $8.6 million in Q3 2020. Capital expenditures totaled $2.4 million, down $1.3 million from the prior year quarter. Free cash flow, which we define as operating cash flow less capital expenditures was $1.9 million, a decrease of $2.9 million from the prior year period. One of the drivers of the year-over-year variance, relates to the accounts receivable balance, increasing due to ramping PYLARIFY sales in the quarter and related receipt terms with customers. Cash and cash equivalents, net of restricted cash now stands at $91.5 million. We continue to have access to our $200 million undrawn bank revolver, and are comfortable with our strong liquidity position.

Turning now to guidance for Q4 and the full year; we forecast revenue to be in a range of $110 million to $115 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of approximately 17% and 22% over the fourth quarter of 2020. The range takes recent PYLARIFY performance into consideration, as well as a broadened view of other product contribution against a backdrop of various macro environmental pressures. Therefore, we now forecast full year revenue to be in an approximate range of $405 million to $410 million from the prior range of $395 million to $402 million.

Now turning to earnings; adjusted EPS should be in a range of $0.15 to $0.18 for the fourth quarter. We are raising our full year adjusted EPS to account for relative performance of PYLARIFY on increasing batch productivity, offset in part by incremental impacts from other unfavorable product mix estimates, as well as a commitment to invest in revenue growth initiatives, as we have noted in prior quarters. As such, we now expect full year adjusted EPS to be in a range of $0.40 to $0.43 per share, versus the prior range of $0.38 to $0.42.

With that, let me turn the call back over to Mary Anne.

Mary Anne Heino -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Bob. In closing, we delivered a strong quarter with significant progress across our portfolio. DEFINITY delivered solid growth, we looked at PYLARIFY's first full quarter in the market and see success across all of our objectives, and increasing momentum as we move through the fourth quarter and into 2022. We continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19, always with the first priority to the safety of our employees and their intent to continue to serve our physicians, and their patients whose health depends on Lantheus.

For our shareholders, we continue to commit to the mutually achievable goal of driving sustainable growth across our portfolio of diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, while delivering on our mission to find, fight and follow disease, to deliver better patient outcomes.

With that, Bob, Paul and I are now ready to take your questions. Operator, please go ahead.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. First question from Anthony Petrone from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Anthony Petrone -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Great. Thank you and congratulations everyone on a strong quarter here, and hope everyone's doing well. Mary Anne, I want to start with PYLARIFY and sort of just going through some numbers in the P&L, when we look at radiation, precision oncology rather. $9 million in the quarter, you sort of back out the sort of $1.5 million to $2 million previous to the PYLARIFY launch, it suggests about $70 million in the quarter from PYLARIFY. So first, want to kind of scrub those numbers in. It looks like that comes from just two activated sites, the Louisiana and Virginia site. So maybe just a little bit on the timing, when those sites went live, and whether or not there was any stocking in that number? And then, I have a couple of follow-ups.

Mary Anne Heino -- President and Chief Executive Officer

So good morning, Anthony. Great to hear you. And couple of corrections, then I'm going to turn it over to Bob and Paul, because they can really speak to this much more clearly. But just to correct, we started the quarter with two PMFs. But then as Bob, and Paul both noted, we built throughout the quarter and actually ended the quarter with 20 PMFs. So that's one thing that they will both speak to. And then, as you remember -- remember I'm always teaching you Anthony, but no stocking when you're talking about radioisotopes, remember? This is like running through the desert [Technical Issues] tone. There is no stocking on these drugs, right. They are used just in time. So there is no inventory build at these [Indecipherable].

But I'm going to turn it over to Paul first, who can talk about the great quarter we had with PYLARIFY, and then Bob can bring up to date a little bit on the financials.

Paul Blanchfield -- Chief Commercial Officer

Thanks, Anthony. Yes, we were obviously very pleased with the quarter for PYLARIFY. As I mentioned, both the interest and the reception to the product. We believe there is significant momentum heading into the fourth quarter and into 2022, and overall, things are on track.

Regarding PMFs, as you correctly noted, we started the quarter July 1st with two PMFs. Over the course of the quarter, we activated 16 additional PMFs, and so ended the quarter with 18 PMFs covering roughly two-thirds of the U.S. population and so, you can think of that as a phasing where we added some -- activated some sites in July, August and September, ending with 18. And then, as was recently noted, we added two additional sites earlier this week, which brings us to 20 and roughly 70% coverage. So overall, we're very pleased with the reception of the launch thus far, as the only commercially approved PSMA PET imaging agent for men with prostate cancer.

I'll turn it over to Bob to answer some of the financial questions.

Robert J. Marshall -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Hey, good morning, Anthony. So you're right around radiopharmaceutical oncology as a product category. Just to remind everybody what's in there, it's -- you have -- what is QUADRAMET or what had been QUADRAMET, which didn't have sales in the quarter, AZEDRA as well as PYLARIFY. Now as I noted in my scripted remarks, AZEDRA which had a pretty good Q2 if we remember, but I would like to point out, just the headwinds we were discussing relative to DEFINITY, is that there is probably even not much more susceptible [Technical Issues] in inpatient procedure. So from that perspective, it does step down. So I think the math you're doing is pretty accurate. And from that perspective, it is one of the reasons that we created this product category, is to be able to give some transparency to these different products that we know will help to drive diversified revenue growth over the long-term.

Anthony Petrone -- Jefferies -- Analyst

That's helpful. And then maybe to stand corrected there on the active PMFs in the quarter. So you exit July 1 at two, you come up to 20 as of November 1st. I guess, what was the timing of activations and sort of just trying to get a sense of -- sort of how the initial utilization went at some of these sites, and I'm sure it's disbursed by volumes at these sites? And then looking ahead to the planned future sites, several more coming, is this expected to -- are these expected to be sort of ready to go Jan 1? And then as we look into 2022 and perhaps even beyond, when we look at the sort of PET market for prostate cancer, really have two solutions here in the marketplace. How do you think sort of share shakes out over the next couple of years? And then I'll have one on just some of the headwinds in the quarter.

Mary Anne Heino -- President and Chief Executive Officer

So just as a reminder, Anthony, there is only one product approved in this category and that is PYLARIFY, the only approved PSMA PET diagnostic. And to your question around PMF activation, this is a fluid process, and we've kind of been clear about that from the start, that we have a plan that continue -- it is a continuous rollout. You can actually track it, because we have our website pylarify.com that is updated. It's not -- I would not say daily, but on fairly frequent basis, you can go and look and we show which PMFs have been activated and where they are geographically. We remain constant on our goal and our goal is to have broad availability across the U.S., that covers all the major markets. And until we have that and Paul can speak to this better than I can. We are literally using planes, trains and automobiles to even cover those markets that we are not yet in, or to the service of this prostate cancer community, which we feel is really benefited by the availability of PYLARIFY.

So I'll turn to Paul and let him -- covering with additional remarks.

Paul Blanchfield -- Chief Commercial Officer

Yeah. No. Thank you, Anthony. Thank you, Mary Anne. So Anthony, I think, how I would characterize this as mentioned, we started the quarter with two PMFs active and they ramped up fairly steeply during the quarter, where we added 12 -- we had 12 as of August 1st, we had 17 as of September 1st, and we closed the quarter with 18. And then as I noted, added two more earlier this week.

Similarly, we have seen a ramp in PYLARIFY adoption. When a PMF does come onboard, we're obviously working with customers to contract and onboard them. But that does take a little bit of time and so we have seen the ramp improve for PYLARIFY over the course of the quarter. To your point, we are flying doses, as Mary Anne mentioned to the key markets, specifically Florida and Northern California, where we do not yet have an active PMF. But given the benefits of F-18 and the 110 minute half-life, we have that availability to be able to bring product in, while we work to activate PMFs, to serve those prostate cancer patients, but also to ensure that PYLARIFY is embedded in the prostate cancer workflows, of those key institutions. So that does remain an overall priority.

Regarding the ramp going forward, we do focus on having broad availability, and I'd note we are already at 20 PMFs and 70% coverage by the end of the year, which coincides well with pass-through initiation at the hospital inpatient setting, going live January 1, 2022. We will continue to add PMFs, to ensure that PYLARIFY is available across the country for people through the rest of the year, as well as into 2022.

Mary Anne Heino -- President and Chief Executive Officer

And the only other note I'll make is, you asked how our share will shake out. Right now, it's shaking out at 100%, and that's for PYLARIFY.

Anthony Petrone -- Jefferies -- Analyst

No, no. Understood. Last questions, and I'll get in queue here. You mentioned prior authorizations for PYLARIFY are actually approved and claims are being paid. I'm just wondering, if in the early days that's covering the cost of doses for the early adopters here? And then Mary Anne, just on staffing, obviously, we've heard a lot about this across this earning season and some channel checks. So just from the view of Lantheus on staffing shortages, any data points you can share on, on perhaps how long this headwind will last later into this year and perhaps in the next? Thanks again and congratulations on a good quarter.

Mary Anne Heino -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Anthony. I'm going to ask also the rest of the folks coming back on, can put yourselves on mute, because we seem to have a little bit of background noise. And for staffing, I think, this is, you know, of course an issue that is so much broader than our sites of care and those parts of the hospital or different parts of healthcare decisions that we call on. You know, we are, of course, very attuned to it, and we are watching it. And we hope that if there are ANSTO [Phonetic] -- one is, our folks being taken care of, and we will hope everyone out there is healthy. We've seen it impact our business, as Bob mentioned in different ways. AZEDRA, as an inpatient treatment, and using very specialized resources in the hospital, probably gets impact earliest and most, when either hospitals' limited access or when staffing concerns become a concern for the hospital. We've probably seen it least in AZEDRA, but I would also say there, that our background is also least -- we don't have as much experience in understanding what happened. But AZEDRA also from a site of care perspective, has a lot of out of hospital use, and a lot of the imaging centers are freestanding and they are not as dependent on hospital staffing, if you're talking about concerns with overall nursing staffing in hospitals. I'm sorry, I missed to clarify, they're not of course.

And with DEFINITY, as Paul mentioned, we have seen or anecdotally we heard, that there may be some pressure on overall levels of sonographers and it's something that we are in touch with the American Society of Echocardiography about looking to see what the overall program is doing? Are they inviting more students in, so that they have good levels coming out of the programs, to ensure that on a go forward basis, they're bringing enough people into these programs? But it's an issue that is much larger for the industry, that I think we all have to be concerned about. And quite frankly, it crosses out of healthcare and into many other industries. I operate in a lot of other forums in the Boston area, and staffing and the worker talent are concerns that we all share across many industries.

Paul Blanchfield -- Chief Commercial Officer

Anthony, maybe to just touch on your market access questions. You did correctly note, as we noted that, we are seeing prior authorizations covered in the commercial landscape. I think what I would highlight is that, we are particularly pleased with the uptick in the hospital setting. I noted that 65% of our orders to date are in the hospital setting. That is primarily, but not exclusively in the hospital outpatient Medicare setting, in light of the age of the prostate cancer demographic, as well as most of this being outpatient from a PET imaging.

We do have coverage in the majority of Medicare locations, but that is distinct from a separate payment for the radioisotope. And so, while the overall scan is being covered, hospitals -- and the Medicare hospital outpatient setting are not yet getting paid for the separate PYLARIFY dose, and yet we still see 60% -- 65% of our orders to date coming from the hospital setting, which we believe is building significant momentum, as we go into -- in the fourth quarter, and 2022, specifically January 1st, when pass-through is initiated, and there would be a separate payment for PYLARIFY, in addition to the PET imaging scan.

Anthony Petrone -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Thank you very much. I'll get back in queue.

Operator

Thank you so much. Your next question from Danielle Antalffy from SVB Leerink. Your line is open.

Danielle Antalffy -- SVB Leerink -- Analyst

Hey, good morning everyone. Thanks so much for taking the question. Congrats on a really strong quarter. I wanted to get into guidance a little bit, and you're raising guidance by, I think, about $9 million at the midpoint. You'd be in the quarter by about $4.5 million at the midpoint. Just following up on some of the commentary around the headwinds, but also the PYLARIFY launch, is it safe to assume that at least $4.5 million of that guidance raise is tied to maybe a better than expected PYLARIFY launch, and maybe a less good performance from the hospital procedure tied business. Just trying to get a sense of, like sort of where PYLARIFY is in that guidance, and how to think about Q4 and the momentum we're taking into 2022? And I have one follow-up.

Paul Blanchfield -- Chief Commercial Officer

Great. Good morning. So that's a great question. And so, when I was putting this together, I was trying to think through how -- how you guys might model things. So let me just sort of break down what I was saying. When you think about DEFINITY, when I look at what The Street consensus is, I would have people moderate what they are thinking about Q4. Now why is that? Because the access into hospitals, both for people's willingness, as well as from a sales rep ability to get into the hospital and do in-person promotion, as well as a patient's willingness to go into that setting of care, which has always been one of our key tenets to our guidance. And as that -- as we've seen the Delta variant sort of wane a little bit, that doesn't necessarily mean that we think hospitals are going to immediately sort of back off of their current policy. And so, we think that that can continue into Q4. And so, because of that, we just want to be -- take a stance that this is going to have potentially an impact into Q4. Not -- we're not talking big significant dollars, but that would have -- have the Street moderate their expectations.

AZEDRA, again for the same reasons that we've been discussing here for over the last moments, I would expect, you know AZEDRA doesn't look a little bit more like Q3, than it didn't like in Q2. So from that perspective. So as you kind of work through than the other products at a similar run rate that we had, that should then shake out by math, what we think that PYLARIFY should do. And yes, we should -- we are expecting for it to continue to ramp from where we left off in Q3, and as we progress through Q4. And the entire difference, I would say, from that -- our prior guidance, taking into consideration these other adjustments to the other parts of the portfolio are attributable to PYLARIFY. Again, this is the benefit of having a diversified revenue stream, that we can continue to demonstrate strong growth, and be able to have an opportunity to raise our guidance.

Danielle Antalffy -- SVB Leerink -- Analyst

That's super helpful color. Thank you for that. And then I know you're not going to give 2022 guidance on this call. I certainly appreciate that. But you know just looking at where consensus is for PYLARIFY in 2022 at around $50 million, I think it's a pretty wide range though, from what I can tell. I mean, maybe you could talk qualitatively about the launch. You're going to be going into 2022 with most of the country covered from a PMF and a insurance perspective. So just curious how to think about how reasonable that sort of growth trajectory is, as we look to 2022, even if you can talk qualitatively about the ramp? Thanks so much.

Mary Anne Heino -- President and Chief Executive Officer

I think we can talk qualitatively. We -- as Bob has already alluded to, we will not offer specific product guidance for PYLARIFY. But you've already touched on some of the important considerations and that is -- for [Indecipherable] we will have -- we anticipate we will have pass-through coverage as of January 1st. We will also have our HCPCS code as of January 1st. We remain on track with our goal of having broad availability, which is our PMF coverage, and as we've now mentioned several times, we see great momentum. Here we have built already, what we see as great loyalty with physicians. Paul has mentioned, we've seen lots of repeat usage already in the markets where we're serving. We've embedded our ourselves in many of these markets. We are the only approved product. So physicians are really getting great kind of usage experience with PYLARIFY and the feedback has just been simply terrific, about what this kind of diagnostic does and allows for them and their treatments -- if you're considering treatment options for patients from the information they get from -- from a PYLARIFY scan. So we really are very optimistic about 2022, and looking to continue to build out our -- the teams that we have. And quite frankly, the influence that we have out in the markets, where we are serving physicians and their patients.

Danielle Antalffy -- SVB Leerink -- Analyst

Thank you all.

Paul Blanchfield -- Chief Commercial Officer

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you so much. [Operator Instructions] Next question from Larry Solow from CJS Securities. Your line is open.

Larry Solow -- CJS Securities -- Analyst

Good morning guys, and thanks for all the color. Just a couple of follow-ups on the PYLARIFY. It sounds like the revenue trends and the interest level are really high to start. How about on the cost side? You spoke of -- it sounds like you've completed a good majority of the commercial infrastructure there. Can you -- maybe Bob just give us an idea? Are these good sort of base levels in terms of SG&A and expenses, or should we expect significant increases on the [Indecipherable]?

Robert J. Marshall -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Good morning, Larry. So let's just kind of pick apart. You talked about gross margin, you also asked about opex. So from the -- the echo opex first. So I -- all year I've been noting that, we've been sort of in a range of $40 million to $45 million. I don't really necessarily see that ramping that significantly. Of course, there'll be some annualization, as we look into 2022 of the sales team, market access teams that we've been adding. So I would see some there, but there will be other costs that will moderate over time as well. I expect to see G&A stay fairly stable and get leverage, that as a percentage of revenue.

And then, R&D will be very dependent on the different programs that we advance, and the different costs associated with that. And of course, each -- every dollar that we spend in R&D is one of these -- we're going to phase gate. We're going to be very diligent about the return on that investment. So from that perspective, I do expect to see leverage in the P&L, as we go forward in time. So from that perspective, that's not only just for Q4, but also into 2022.

With regard to gross margin, you know, the beauty of this ramp with PYLARIFY, particularly as you think about the beginning aspects of Q3, and I'll make up an example, if you -- if your batch is 10 or 15 doses and you're selling three, you're still having to expand the entirety -- that entire batch. But what we've seen throughout the quarter is, with the great growth that we've seen, obviously, our gross margin profile has improved, because now I am being able to use all of those doses being -- to sell them. But my overall costs don't go up from a fixed basis. Yes, there are variable costs pertaining each dose, but not to the same extent. So as we go and are able to ramp, volume, I do expect PYLARIFY gross margins to be above the company average. And so, as such, it will be more contributory not only from a gross margin perspective, but we would expect to see jump up a bit -- a little bit here in the fourth quarter and then continue on that path that we have talked about over time, which is an expansion of gross margin over the next numbers of years by hundreds of basis points. This is one of those drivers. And so, that will help to drive, each of the different operating expense categories, as a percentage of revenue to fall over time, to drive that earnings leverage.

Larry Solow -- CJS Securities -- Analyst

Okay. No, I appreciate the color. And just, you know I realize the acquisition of Progenics, obviously called [Phonetic] it a couple of years ago, but as -- I know, I mean, since it was announced a couple of years ago. And at that point, you sort of -- you gave sort of accretion targets sort of two years post gross margin targets. And I know you haven't specifically updated those numbers, but are we still sort of targeting in the range, or do you feel like things have changed at all from a high level, you know, like super specific?

Mary Anne Heino -- President and Chief Executive Officer

So Larry, this is Mary Anne. Good morning. I think we're just going to all agree, it was a really good decision. And we think we are -- Bob [Speech Overlap] target with our -- we're on target or ahead of our initial assumptions, and it was just a really good decision.

Robert J. Marshall -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Yeah, I mean, let me just stack on to that. I mean, so, yeah, I totally agree with what Mary Anne just said. I mean, our synergy targets, we had all of them a year ahead of what we had initially -- and even capped off today with the announcement of being able to sublease the One World Trade office. That was one of the -- some of the last of the synergy targets that we had in mind, and that will start to flow through the P&L as well.

But in terms of some of the other goals, we remain committed to the -- in our 800 basis points over the next three years, and that is achievable. And you have to remember too, these goals that we put in place were done pre-COVID. And even throughout this process of closing the deal on a virtual basis and then achieving these financial targets and getting PYLARIFY filed on time, getting it launched in expectations -- this is a very -- the deal is working out quite nicely.

Larry Solow -- CJS Securities -- Analyst

Fair enough. I appreciate the color. Thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you so much. [Operator Instructions].

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 50 minutes

Call participants:

Mark Kinarney -- Senior Director of Investor Relations

Mary Anne Heino -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Blanchfield -- Chief Commercial Officer

Robert J. Marshall -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Anthony Petrone -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Danielle Antalffy -- SVB Leerink -- Analyst

Larry Solow -- CJS Securities -- Analyst

More LNTH analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.